Diana Serna, 55, who resides in Sun Valley, has been sentenced for sexual conduct with a minor, a class 6 felony.
On March 6, Navajo County Superior Court Judge Jon H. Saline sentenced Serna to 15 years of supervised probation with sex offender terms.
“Saline deferred a six-month jail sentence, which may be imposed depending on Serna’s adherence to the terms of her probation,” Navajo County Attorney’s Office stated in a release.
Saline also ordered Serna to “register as a sex offender,” “not to have contact with minor children, other than her grandchildren” and “to not drink alcohol.”
“The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit conducted a thorough investigation into the Sernas’ reported conduct with the victim, resulting in their arrest and initial charges,” NCAO stated.
The 55-year old had no prior felony convictions. The sentencing comes after pleading guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a female minor.
A January NCAO release states, if Serna had been sentenced to prison time, she would have served a maximum of two years.
“Information discovered on a former work phone of Serna’s in early 2022 sparked an investigation by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office into potential sexual abuse of a minor,” NCAO stated in a release in January.
“After months of investigating, with the involved minor out of state, the sheriff’s office gathered sufficient evidence to arrest Serna, along with her husband, John Serna, 56, on Sept. 21.”
On Sept. 27, Serna was charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and single, separate count of sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and involving or using minors in drug offenses. Initially, she pleaded not guilty.
That same day, her husband was charged with six counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 years of age, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, and single, separate counts of involving a minor in a drug offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
After the Sernas’ arrest, Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse urged anyone who may be living in an abusive situation to speak up and contact authorities. He thanked the work of the NCSO criminal investigation unit, saying “children’s safety is a top priority within Navajo County.
“Thank you for the work of this detective team (in helping to) bring justice to the victim and family,” he stated. "There is no place in our society for those who abuse children.”
The charges against Serna’s husband remain only allegations. John Serna’s next court date is set for Wednesday.
