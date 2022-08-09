Whet your appetite for the WM Sheriff's Posse BBQ

It may not be the last barbecue you will experience this summer, but it certainly will be one of the best.
The annual White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Barbecue is expecting you at its only annual fundraiser on Saturday in the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s.
Posse members will get up real early Friday morning to prepare a deep pit in the ground and fill it with coals so it will be hot enough to cook the meat and beans that they bury and cook onsite. They actually begin cooking around 3 p.m. on Friday so they are ready to go when they open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
If you are coming from Show Low on White Mountain Road, which turns into White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop-Lakeside, just before you see the Charlie Clark’s sign on your right, you will see an old truck sporting a banner that reads, “White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Barbecue, August 13.” You can’t miss it. That’s the place.
If you are a local you know to go to the town of Pinetop-Lakeside and get your tickets in advance, or from one of the posse members who will be glad to sell you a ticket.
They are $14 for an adult in advance and $6 for children. Tickets will be available the day of the event but it will cost you and extra $2, but the posse members don’t mind because it is, after all, a fundraiser.
Whether you have an advance ticket or one you get the day of the event, it will buy you a barbecue plate of chicken or pork, beans, Taylor sweet corn from Hatch Farms in Snowflake, coleslaw, cowboy beans, a bun and a drink. And, carry some cash with you, too, because they will have ice cream for dessert for $1.
If you can’t stay and eat, they have will have takeout orders. Just call 928-521-0771 the day of the event and they will be happy to accommodate you.
But, if you are not able to stay, you will miss the entertainment.
The Millett Swale Band, formerly known as the Barn Sour Band, will be playing music that will fit right in with the occasion.
Around 2 p.m., posse member Mark Sterling will begin the live auction. Anyone who has ever attended an event where Sterling was the auctioneer knows what they are in store for, and if this is their first, it is likely it will not be their last.
One of the big-ticket auction items is a La-Z-Boy recliner, and there will be many other items donated by local businesses.
According to Sterling, the auction will be interspersed between music and him making more coleslaw for the plates.
The event will end at 6 p.m. and hopefully, as has been the case for around 40 years or so, the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse will have a nice little cushion to help them support the things they do all year-round. They are an all volunteer group with a roster up to 50 members who help with search-and-rescue and community events.
This was a special year for the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse. Its first re-enactment Pony Express ride took place in 1971 and ran for 49 consecutive years. This year’s ride, May 11-13, was No. 50, its golden jubilee Pony Express Ride due to 2021 being canceled due to the pandemic.
Seventeen members saddled up and rode their horses over 100 miles to continue the tradition of showing everyone how the mail was originally delivered in the old West. For the first time ever, they reversed the ride this year and left from Globe with the original Pinetop post office as they final destination.
