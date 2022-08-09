Whet your appetite for the WM Sheriff's Posse BBQ

The White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse also revived the Pony Express ride in May from Globe to Pinetop.

 Photo by David L. Widmaier

It may not be the last barbecue you will experience this summer, but it certainly will be one of the best.

The annual White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Barbecue is expecting you at its only annual fundraiser on Saturday in the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s.

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

Tags

With 20 plus years media experience, Barbara Bruce is an award winning journalist, senior reporter and monthly columnist for the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.