In the fall of 2022, there continue to be infections of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, nearly three years after it was first identified. According to the New York Times, there were 37,839 new infections on Oct. 16 in the United States, with 26,856 individuals hospitalized and 373 deaths. (“Tracking the coronavirus,” NYT, Oct. 17, 2022)
In the lay press and on social media, misinformation persists about COVID-19, how it spreads and the vaccines used against it. There is plenty of anxiety and anger that has evolved over time against governments and individuals. Sharing today’s rate of local infection and the present public health recommendations about COVID-19 will help increase our awareness and decrease our risk of getting infected.
COVID-19 continues to spread in the White Mountains, though the infection rate is lower than it has been in the past. “The average number of new cases in Navajo County was 13 (last week), about the same as the day before. Since January 2020, at least one in two people who live in Navajo County have been infected, and at least 1 in 118 people have died.”
Seeing that half of our county has been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past three years, it is endemic to northeastern Arizona.
The reason that the United States’ mortality rate has deceased from a high of over 6% in the spring of 2020 to about 1% now (“Mortality Risk of COVID-19,” ourworldindata.org) has been due to the effectiveness of both treatments and vaccines.
Two of the early causes of death were thromboembolic events and excessive inflammation of the lungs. These pathologies have been treated with medications that thin the blood, like aspirin; decrease inflammation, like steroids; and anti-viral medication, like remdesivir. One of the most effective oral medications that was created to specifically treat COVID-19 is Paxlovid. It is an anti-viral pill that decreases the incidence of hospitalization and death. (“13 Things To Know About Paxlovid, the Latest COVID-19 Pill,” yalemedicine.org)
Vaccines against COVID-19 have worked to protect individuals from getting infections and to decrease the severity of an illness. Because vaccine effectiveness wanes over time, just like the annual flu shot, booster shots against COVID-19 have helped prolong immunity — especially as variants have evolved.
The American Red Cross has always helped during weather disasters and fires, but they have also assisted the public during this pandemic. They have promoted vaccines and booster shots. They continue to urge us to take precautions when in groups and to wash our hands frequently.
Everyone age five and up should get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Everyone age 12 and up should get a booster shot.
“Vaccines reduce your risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. As viruses spread, they change. Some variants emerge and persist. Reducing the spread of infection can slow the emergence of new variants. So get vaccinated, get your booster shot, and continue to wear masks in indoor public places.”
One of the most difficult aspects of COVID-19 has been the emergence of Long Covid. It is a disabling complication after a person gets infected with COVID-19 that leaves the patient feeling tired, short of breath and forgetful. In the medical literature there are many articles specifically addressing this. From the October 2021 issue of Infectious Diseases, in the article entitled “Long COVID or post-COVID-19 syndrome: putative pathophysiology, risk factors, and treatments”, they describe this disease as follows:
“While the precise definition of long COVID may be lacking, the most common symptoms reported in many studies are fatigue and dyspnoea that last for months after acute COVID-19. Other persistent symptoms may include cognitive and mental impairments, chest and joint pains, palpitations, myalgia, smell and taste dysfunctions, cough, headache, and gastrointestinal and cardiac issues.”
Treatments for Long Covid described in that article include intense physical rehabilitation and two medications, paracetamol and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Unfortunately, given the description of this syndrome as similar to myalgic encephalomyelitis and chronic fatigue syndrome, our ability to cure this illness continues to be limited.
COVID-19 in 2022 is still a public health concern. This pandemic has infected not only half of Navajo County but 630 million people worldwide (worldometers.info). Vaccines, handwashing and distancing ourselves from others continue to be the best ways to prevent an infection. Vaccines and medications help decrease the severity of an illness if an individual gets infected. If you develop Long Covid, seek help from your primary care provider, as they will have access to the most recent treatment alternatives.
