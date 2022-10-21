COVID image Oct 2022

COVID is endemic in Arizona and continues to be a threat.

In the fall of 2022, there continue to be infections of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, nearly three years after it was first identified. According to the New York Times, there were 37,839 new infections on Oct. 16 in the United States, with 26,856 individuals hospitalized and 373 deaths. (“Tracking the coronavirus,” NYT, Oct. 17, 2022)

In the lay press and on social media, misinformation persists about COVID-19, how it spreads and the vaccines used against it. There is plenty of anxiety and anger that has evolved over time against governments and individuals. Sharing today’s rate of local infection and the present public health recommendations about COVID-19 will help increase our awareness and decrease our risk of getting infected.

