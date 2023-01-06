The surge in new COVID-19 cases in Apache and Navajo counties has finally ebbed, but both counties are still reporting some of the highest infection rates in the state, with a worrisome increase in hospitalization rates for those over 65.
Navajo County has reported 14 cases a day, which is a 58% decrease from two weeks ago. The infection rate is still 40% above the statewide average, but that figure is improving faster than the state at this point.
Apache County has reported 16 cases per day — a 57% decrease. The county’s infection rate is still more than double the statewide average, however. Despite the decrease in new cases, the hospitalization rate is up 83% in both counties.
The increase in cases both locally and statewide peaked a couple of weeks ago and was driven mostly by the spread of new omicron variants, which proved much more adept at infecting both people who have recovered from an earlier infection and people who have been fully vaccinated.
Moreover, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases also appear to be dropping although the state’s tracking numbers lag several weeks behind the present.
The COVID-19 infection rate in the past two weeks has been 14 per 100,000 in Navajo County and 22 in Apache County. That compares to a national average of 18 and a statewide rate of 10.
Although the new omicron variants are better at reinfecting people and evading the protection of the vaccine, the vaccine and booster shots still greatly reduce the odds of both infection and serious illness. However, so few people have taken the omicron-targeted booster shots that the virus continues to circulate freely.
Arizona is still reporting 710 new COVID cases and 21 added deaths each day.
Moreover, the new variants remain very dangerous for the elderly, especially for those with certain pre-existing medical conditions. People in their 50s have a hospitalization rate of just 4 per 100,000 with COVID. Younger people have an even lower rate, including 1.3 for those 12 to 29 and just 0.6 per 100,000 for children. However, those over 70 have a rate of 17 per 100,000 and those 60-69 a rate of 6.7.
Flu and RSV may have peaked
The worst flu and RSV season in years also appears to be moderating although the numbers posted on the state Department of Health Services website are from Dec. 18 before the peak of the holiday travel season.
The Navajo County flu cases on Dec. 18 remained much higher than normal, but also better than at the peak on the week of Dec. 4.
Navajo County reported 131 flu cases in the week of Dec. 18, a 21% increase from the previous week and five times normal for the week. However, the county reported 651 cases the week of Dec. 4 that was nearly 20 times normal. So far in the current flu season, the county has reported 651 flu cases.
Apache County reported 151 flu cases for the week of Dec. 18, a 34% decrease from the previous week. Cases in Apache County peaked at 496 for the week of Dec. 4. So far in the current flu season, Apache County has reported 1,305 cases.
Almost all the local cases were either type A or type B, which means the current flu shot should provide pretty good protection. In Apache County, however, the type U strain accounted for 6% of cases, a strain the vaccine doesn’t work as well against. Even in a year when the vaccine closely matches the strain in circulation, the flu shot provides a roughly 60% decrease in the risk of infection and a little higher decrease in the risk of hospitalization.
RSV, especially dangerous for the elderly and young children, also continues to spread much faster than normal. Like the flu, it seems to have passed the peak.
Navajo County reported 65 RSV cases the week of Dec. 18, a 12% increase from the week before. Normally, there would be an average of three cases for the week. So far this season, Navajo County has reported 538 RSV cases. Still, the number of new cases peaked at 109 the week of Nov. 13, long before the RSV season normally starts. As a five-year average, the virus normally peaks sometime in February.
Apache County reported 65 RSV cases the week of Dec. 18, a 48% decrease from the week before. However, 65 new cases is still 25 times normal for the week. New cases peaked at 157 for the week of Nov. 20. So far this season, Apache County has reported 645 RSV cases with far more going unreported since in most adults RSV comes on like a bad head cold.
After two years with very few cases, the huge surge in flu and RSV cases remains something of a mystery. It’s possible that efforts to slow the COVID spread also slowed that of flu and RSV, especially school closures. This left many younger people without the normal exposure to the virus making them more vulnerable when the two respiratory viruses returned with a vengeance.
Doctors urge everyone to get the flu shot that will help bring the runaway flu season to a close. They are also urging people to get the COVID booster shot even if they’ve recovered from an earlier infection. The booster shot appears to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death roughly 15 fold, although it reduced the risk of infection by only about three-fold.
World health officials are concerned about a fresh global surge, with China ending most of its once stringent system of mass testing and quarantining. The strict measures had resulted in very low infection rates at a steep economic cost. Unfortunately, China relied on quarantines and shutdowns and failed to get most of the population vaccinated with an effective shot since it relied on its home-grown traditional vaccine. The Sinovac shot proved less effective than the mRNA shots used in most of the rest of the world.
Worldwide, doctors report 225,000 new cases and 500 deaths daily. So far, an estimated 668 million people have been infected and 7 million have died.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
