The surge in new COVID-19 cases in Apache and Navajo counties has finally ebbed, but both counties are still reporting some of the highest infection rates in the state, with a worrisome increase in hospitalization rates for those over 65.

Navajo County has reported 14 cases a day, which is a 58% decrease from two weeks ago. The infection rate is still 40% above the statewide average, but that figure is improving faster than the state at this point.

