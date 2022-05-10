He’s baaaack.
COVID’s staging a comeback in Navajo County – with cases up 102% in the past two weeks. The county’s now reporting about 14 new cases a day – a rate of 12 per 100,000, the second highest infection rate in the state. Neighboring Coconino County has reported a 244% increase while Gila County has seen a 360% increase.
Apache County’s doing a little better, with a 24% decline in new cases and an infection rate of 10 per 100,000.
The resurgence likely reflects the growing dominance of a new strain of Omicron – BA.2, coupled with the Navajo County’s low vaccination rate – just over 51% in the off-reservation portions of the county.
The new strain of Omicron’s even better at reinfecting people who have been vaccinated or recovered from a previous infection than the original, highly infectious Omicron strain – which caused the record-breaking spike in new infections back in January.
New cases are surging all across northern Arizona – with Navajo, Coconino and Gila counties suffering the biggest increase and highest infection rates in the state. Statewide, 12 of the 15 counties are now reporting increases – contributing to a 65% increase in new cases statewide.
The fresh surge has prompted doctors across the state to urge everyone to get vaccinated. The unvaccinated are twice as likely to get infected and 10 times more likely to die, compared to the fully vaccinated. If you’ve been vaccinated, get a booster shot four months after the first two. And if you’re older than 60, get a second booster shot four months after the first one.
The vaccines have proven safe and highly effective. Although new variants have proven better able to infect people who have been vaccinated or recovered from an infection – the vaccines still provide strong protection from serous illness after a breakthrough infection.
The fresh surge in cases comes as the federal government’s COVID-19 relief efforts have hit a partisan wall – with a $10 billion relief package running afoul of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. The impasse has dried up federal funding to provide free vaccinations and highly effective treatments. The lack of additional federal funding has also shut down free county tests sites. This in turn has made it harder for many people to determine whether they’re infected so they can quickly take advantage of highly effective treatments. This also means the uninsured and underinsured have a much harder time getting vaccinated – or getting access to treatments that reduce the risk of serious illness or death by about 70%.
Navajo County has a high percentage of uninsured residents. So the low vaccination rate, the high infection rate and the lack of coverage for life-saving treatments have all hit the county harder than most areas of the country.
The new surge also comes just as the state and federal governments have ended their health emergency declaration. Arizona has dropped most restrictions on schools and businesses and the Legislature has barred mask mandates and other restrictions on the part of schools and local governments.
Numerous studies have suggested that many of those public health measures like mask mandates and shutdowns were only modestly effective in slowing the spread of the virus beyond the early days of the pandemic.
So health experts say the low vaccination rates and the lack of funding for effective treatments has probably played the leading role in the most recent surge in cases, which in Gila County has resulted in a fresh death every three days on average over the past two weeks. Gila County in the past two weeks has reported the fourth highest death rate in the state, behind Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Cochise counties.
The resurgence in new cases comes amidst a host of new studies that suggest the global toll of the pandemic has two or three times higher than previously reported. The World Health Organization study suggests the death toll may have been as much as 10 times the official tally in areas like India, Africa, South America, Russia and elsewhere.
Studies of excess deaths worldwide during the pandemic suggest that at least 15 million people have died, although the official death toll stands at 1 million in the U.S. and 6 million worldwide. This suggests that the U.S. hasn’t done quite as badly as the official numbers suggest – since the U.S. has done a better job of capturing the bulk of the COVID-19 deaths. By contrast, India’s figures included less than 10% of the deaths.
So here’s a summary of some of some recent studies about the pandemic.
• More than a third of people who recover from an initial infection suffer from “long COVID-19,” which causes mild to severe symptoms that include fatigue, brain fog, heart inflammation, blood clotting, breathlessness and other symptoms, according to a summary of research in the journal Nature. Sometimes, Long COVID-19 proves fatal.
Vaccination apparently reduces the risk of developing long COVID-19 by about 41%, according to study of 3,000 vaccinated people who later got infected. Other studies are trying to determine whether prompt treatment with monoclonal antibodies or a new highly effective drug will also reduce the risk of long COVID-19 by reducing the viral load in the initial infection.
• COVID-19 remains far more dangerous for people with diabetes than the general population. Some studies suggest that some 30% of people who have died from COVID-19 have diabetes. But more recent studies show that COVID-19 can also cause diabetes – for reasons that remains unclear. People who have recovered from COVID-19 are 40% more likely to develop diabetes in the year after they recover, according to a massive study of 200,000 people published in the journal Lancet. The more severe the original COVID-19 infection – the more likely the person was to then develop diabetes, in which the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin or becomes resistant to its effects. At least 500 million people world wide have gotten infected – which means the pandemic will leave a lasting burden of death and disability due to the rise in diabetes.
• Several monoclonal antibody drugs can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by up to 70%, but only if given very early in the course of the infection, according to dozens of clinical trials reported in Nature. Moreover, those studies suggest that the treatments remain effective in far lower doses than now recommended – which could reduce the cost and greatly increase the supply of effective doses. Several of the treatments developed to combat the Delta strain don’t seem to work on Omicron, but at least two of the existing treatments remain highly effective.
The findings were published on preprint medical research website and haven’t yet been peer reviewed. The two treatments effective against Omicron are imdevimab and sotrovimab. However, sotrovimab is not very effective against the BA.2 strain of Omicron.
• One of the great mysteries about COVID-19 centers on the enormous difference in individual response to infection. Some people never even know they’re infected. Most suffer what feels like a bad case of the flu. But a small percentage fall seriously ill – and perhaps 1% die. Researchers are making steady progress in identifying genetic risk factors that determine who’s at the greatest risk of serious illness, according to a report in Nature. One study in the United Kingdom compared the genomes of 7,500 people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 with 48,000 people in the general population. The study found 16 genes that doubled the risk of becoming critically ill.
Five of the genes have something to do with immune cell messenger molecules called interferons. Some involve blood clotting and mucus production. Doctors hope the findings could lead to new, more effective drugs.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
