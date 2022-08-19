Apache and Navajo counties have finally seen the latest COVID tide ebb, but still have among the highest death and infection rates in the state.
Navajo County continues to report about 44 new cases per day, but that’s down 30% as a daily average in the past two seeks.
Apache County’s reporting about 42 new cases daily – down 52% in the past two weeks.
Statewide – cases are down 22%, but that still works out to 2,000 new reported infections per day.
However, both Navajo and Apache counties still have relatively high infection rates – despite the improvement.
The infection rate in Apache County in the past two weeks stood at 58 per 100,000 and in Navajo County at 44 per 100,000 – compared to a statewide average of just 26 per 100,000.
Moreover, since the start of the pandemic – Navajo and Apache counties have suffered the highest death rate in the state – and among the highest death rates in the country.
Fortunately, although the latest strain of omicron spreads much more easily than earlier strains – vaccines and a recovery from a previous infection continue to protect from serious illness and death. So the hospitalization rate in the past two weeks has declined by 32% in Navajo County and 48% in Apache County.
Although the virus continues to circulate widely and claim about nine lives a day statewide, most restrictions have been lifted and the public health emergency declaration revoked.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted a recommendation that schools and other institutions screen students and employees without symptoms. The CDC has also dropped the recommendation that people maintain 6 feet of social distancing indoors. Moreover, the agency no longer recommends quarantine for people without symptoms who have had close contact with someone who’s infected.
The experts still recommend anyone with symptoms get tested – and avoid close contact with others for at least five days after the symptoms go away.
Most of the emphasis now has shifted to protecting people at a much higher risk of serious illness if they do get infected – rather than broader restrictions on the population.
The shift reflects the large share of the population whose immune systems have been armed against the virus – either through vaccination or recovery from an earlier strain.
The latest versions of Omicron have proven more adept at infecting both the vaccinated and people who have recovered from an earlier infection. An estimated one in three Arizona residents have been infected and about two-thirds have gotten vaccinated.
That works out to 2.2 million infections in Arizona and 31,000 deaths.
Nationally, the virus has killed more than 1 million Americans – and adds about 500 new deaths to the toll every day.
Studies show that three doses of the COVID vaccine still reduce the odds of serious illness and death by about 94%, according to the CDC.
However, the protection from infection offered by the vaccines does appear to decline over time – as new strains of the virus emerge. One study of infection rates among a group of 780,000 veterans concluded that over the course of a year the protection from infection declined from about 88% to about 48%, without a booster shot. A booster shot appeared to boost protection from infection to 78%. The findings applied all three of the available vaccines in the U.S.
On the other hand, the vaccines remained about 82% effective against serious illness or death as the months passed and new strains emerged.
The findings suggest that maintaining protection from infection with the current vaccines will for now require annual booster shots – much like the flu vaccine. Scientists continue to work on a vaccine that provides permanent protection against evolving strains. However, for now the speed with which the vaccine adapts makes booster shots essential, say doctors.
Vaccinations worldwide have saved between 14 million and 20 million lives in 185 countries in 2021, according to a study in the medical journal Lancet. That’s an estimated 63% decrease in the death toll, despite relatively low vaccine coverage in many low-income countries.
In the meantime, the virus continues to circulate freely in Navajo and Apache counties, which have suffered the highest infection and death rates in the state.
The trend probably reflects the older average age and the low vaccination rates, especially in the non-reservation portions of the two counties.
So far, Navajo County has suffered 923 deaths, a rate of 832 per 100,000. That’s second to Apache County, with 619 deaths – a rate of 861 per 100,000.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
