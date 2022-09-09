COVID-19 remains widespread in Navajo and Apache counties, although the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline.
Apache County still has the highest infection rate in the state – 58 per 100,000. That compares to 28 in Navajo County, 17 statewide and 24 per 100,000 nationally.
Fortunately, new cases have declined by 27% in Apache County and 35% in Navajo County as a daily average for the past two weeks. Hospitalizations have declined by a whooping 72% in Apache County and 57% in Navajo County – compared to 25% statewide.
Epidemiologists worry that still-low vaccination rates coupled with more infectious strains of the virus could set us up for a fresh resurgence in the fall. The vaccine and booster shots remain the best safeguard, with most other restrictions now lifted. Unfortunately, vaccination rates only 54% of the off-reservation residents in Apache and Navajo County have gotten vaccinated. Fewer than a third have gotten the recommended booster shots, according to federal CDC figures.
The vaccines reduce the risk of infection three-fold and the risk of death six-fold.
The state’s still reporting 1,300 new cases daily, although a third of the state’s residents so far have been infected. The 31,000 deaths work out to 1 in every 234 residents. Cases have declined by 29% as a daily average in Arizona – compared to 13% nationally. Another 500 Americans died from COVID each day.
The latest numbers come as the federal government approves an omicron-specific booster shot – and drug companies throughout the world continue testing at least 100 new vaccines, most relying on pills or nasal sprays instead of needles.
Doctors hope the nasal spray vaccine will prove better at reducing initial infection by the new, fast-spreading strains – as well as hospitalization and death. They also hope that vaccination levels will rise if doctors, pharmacies and health departments can offer an easily stored nasal spray vaccine – instead of an injection.
Moreover, they hope a new vaccine will revive the faltering mass-vaccination program – with the US falling far behind other advanced countries due to the inequities of the medical system and a deeply entrenched anti-vaccine movement in the US. Federal money to provide free vaccines to the uninsured has largely dried up.
Meanwhile, the full toll of the pandemic has become clear – with the US life expectancy dropping by an unprecedented three years in 2020 and 2021 – the biggest drop in a century. The more than 1 million US COVID deaths drove the decline. Arizona suffered the fifth largest decline in the nation – losing 2.5 years in 2020 alone.
The toll has proven especially heavy for Native Americans – with a life expectancy of just 65 years, including the loss of four years of life in 2020 alone.
The Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend that everyone older than six months old should get the first two COVID vaccines, with the second shot eight weeks after the first shot.
The recommendation also calls for a booster shot at least four months after finishing the two primary shots. If you’re older than 50 or are immunocompromises, the recommendation calls for a second booster shot at least four months later.
The booster shots also provide excellent additional protection from hospitalization and severe illness for people who have recovered from COVID, but never got their original two shots.
So here are some of the latest developments in the global battle against COVID, which helped reduce life expectancy in Arizona by an “unprecedented” 2.5 years in 2020 alone.
• Omicron booster shot: The FDA has approved a new booster shot tailored to the Omicron variant – which now dominates thanks to its rapid rate of spread and its ability to get better elude the protection of the initial, two-shot vaccine as well as reinfecting people who have recovered from earlier strains. Unfortunately, the new booster shot’s only a little bit better at restoring protection from infection than the existing booster shots. The updated booster at least temporarily restored 90% protection from infection – compared to 86% conferred by the original booster shots. Both the new booster and the old booster shots offered about the same increase in protection from hospitalization and death – a roughly six-fold increase compared to someone who’d never been vaccinated, according to a summary of the research in the journal Nature. Bottom line: Get the booster shot as soon as you’re eligible – but it’s probably not worth waiting longer for the Omicron specific booster.
• Nasal spray vaccines on way: New vaccines based on nasal-spray droplets or a pill may prove better at preventing initial infections than shots – and may offer just as much protection against serious illness as current vaccines, according to a summary of research in Nature. The vast majority of COVID infections are caused by inhaling the virus floating in the air on microscopic droplets released when people sneeze, cough or simply exhale.
So the nasal spray vaccines – like ones developed to prevent the spread of the flu – could prove more effective at preventing the airborne virus from entering the body.
They also activate different components of the immune system than the shot-based vaccine. Animal studies have provided encouraging results – and human clinical trial are underway. The vaccine could prove easier to administer in a global campaign. That’s crucial, since the virus has produced ever more infectious strains while circulating in poorly vaccinated populations globally.
• Vaccines reduce spread: The current vaccines significantly reduce the odds of passing along the virus with each shot – and booster shot, according to a study involving 22,000 cases of COVID in California prisons over a five-month period. One shot reduced the chance a prisoner with COVID would infect a cellmate. Each additional dose reduced the odds by another 12%. This proved true even for people who had recovered from an infection: They got less sick and proved less likely to spread the virus if they got vaccinated or boosted.
• Life expectancy plunges: The average American lost three years of life expectancy in 2020 and 2021, with the pandemic the chief driver of the biggest drop in decades.
The average American will now live for just 76 years – down from 79 years in 2019. Many minority groups have been hit especially hard. The average life expectancy for Native Americans has dropped to 65, including a four-year decline in 2020 alone.
Doctors say the pandemic has driven that decline, compounded by high rates of diabetes among Native Americans – a major COVID risk factor. The pandemic has proved especially damaging in the US, with most other advanced countries with universal healthcare and high vaccination rates reporting no long-term decline.
In the US, Native Americans and Black Americans now have lower life expectancy than people living in any South American country. The drop in Arizona’s life expectancy was the fifth highest in the nation, with drug overdoses, heart disease, and cancer death rates also rising.
The pandemic might have contributed to those changes by prompting people to delay treatment.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
