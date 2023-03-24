Cowboy mounted shooting competitions will soon be taking place in the White Mountains.
Chris Dye, of Linden, is bringing cowboy mounted shooting to the area. Dye, along with some of his friends, are in the process of starting a Cowboy Mounted Shooting Club.
Dye moved to Linden in 2019 and was unable to find somewhere close to practice mounted shooting. He also found that most people in the area were not familiar with the sport. This prompted Dye to find a way to hold cowboy mounted shooting events locally.
Dye said, “I want to get as many people as possible in the saddle outside of roping, as that seems to be the dominant sport up here.”
Dye and his team are working on setting up practices at the Linden Valley Arena, as well as the Taylor Rodeo Grounds. He said, “I am still working on scheduling for the first practice.”
Although not officially set, Dye also plans to hold the first Cowboy Mounted Shooting competition sometime in August.
Dye found his love for mounted shooting while watching a demonstration in Las Vegas. He thought to himself, “that’s a sport for me.” Dye has been riding horses since he was very young and has competed in mounted shooting since 2017.
There are a lot of things to love about mounted shooting. Dye said, “I love the combination of riding horses fast and shooting guns at the same time. This pushes me to improve every time in the saddle with a huge smile on my face.”
Mounted shooting is a sport that a wide range of ages can participate in. “We have kids starting at as young as 12 years old riding and shooting. We also have a wrangler category for kids 11 and younger, where they get the experience to run the patterns and gun safety,” said Dye.
This is sport that can be enjoyed with friends and family. Dye said, “It is also a family sport where you can have beginner riders to advanced riders. We all share a common goal of being a good rider and athlete.”
Riders shoot single-action 45-caliber guns that shoot black powder blanks and are designed to only travel 20 feet. “The sport is all about learning to ride better and learning to be safe with guns,” said Dye. “We ensure everyone is skilled with guns and firearm safety.”
To learn more about upcoming local mounted shooting opportunities, visit Dye’s local Facebook page, White Mountain Mounted Shooters.
