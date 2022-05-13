Show Low High School Cougar Pride Robotics team members are pictured at the Community old stuff sale on April 30. In the center is robot “Pacemaker.” Students are Trevor Owens, vice president; Ryan Wehnau; Gabriel Warwick; Levi Owens in front. Right of center are Ben Brown in back; Britni Conrad, assistant head engineer; Ryker Watson, president.
SHOW LOW — The Cougar Pride Robotics team at Show Low High School is always looking for ways to build more robots.
When they learned that Show Low Parks and Recreation would use the high school parking lot as the location for a Community old stuff sale on April 30, the CPR team members thought participating in the sale might be a way to raise money. And they were right. Along with about 20 other sellers, CPR team members gathered some old stuff, set up shop and made several hundred dollars in sales.
CPR team member Britni Conrad, assistant head engineer, described their endeavor as “a fundraiser to increase next year’s budget in hopes of competing better among allies.”
Since adopting the name CPR, the robotics team has stuck with medical terms when naming the robots they build and enter in regional competitions. Previous robots were aptly named “Heart Attack” and “Cardiac Arrest.”
This year’s robot, “Pacemaker,” took eight weeks to build and was entered into spring competitions in Flagstaff and Las Vegas. The team placed second in Flagstaff and earned recognition for best design. Each team member also walked away with a finalist medal.
Show Low Parks and Recreation has been hosting community yard sales for several years, and the popular event quickly outgrew its original location at City Park. Along with its new name, “Community old stuff sale,” the event moved to a new location in an open area adjacent to Frontier Field where it has since become a once-a-year occasion.
After a two-year hiatus, this year the community sale was held on April 30 at the Show Low High School parking lot. Future annual sales will continue to target the last Saturday in April — the perfect time for spring cleaning and de-cluttering.
In the meantime, after its success at the community sale, the Cougar Pride Robotics team is considering holding its own yard sales during the summer months to raise more funds so more robots can be built.
