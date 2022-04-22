Are you looking to change your daily habits to something healthy or positive? Are you desiring to eliminate bad habits? The biggest obstacle for people wanting to make a healthy lifestyle change is that they get focused on unrealistic goals or long-term outcomes. The focus needs to be on changing your day-to-day behaviors – out with the old and in with the new.
Operant conditioning may be your answer. What is that? It is a technical term for a type of learning that employs rewards and punishments for behavior. This method addresses an association made between a behavior and a consequence (whether negative or positive).
Remember in high school when you learned about those condition-response experiments with lab rats, for example. If a certain behavior was achieved, food was a reward. But when the rat did the wrong behavior, it received some form of punishment like a mild electric shock. As a result, the rats learned to do the desired behavior and avoid the negative behavior.
Behaviorists, psychologists and educators discovered that operant conditioning can play a powerful role in our everyday learning through reinforcement and punishment. This means you can personally apply operant conditioning techniques to form healthy habits and break old ones.
Structure of Habits
According to James Clear, the author of the Atomic Habits, “a habit is a behavior that has been repeated enough times to become automatic.” He outlines four stages to a habit: trigger, craving, response, and reward.
For example, at my office, many of our employees are quite generous about bringing in all types of foods or snacks. They are always enticingly displayed on our kitchen table. Unfortunately, you have to walk past this table to use the restrooms.
This scenario can easily be used to explain Clear’s four stages. I’ll use a fictitious person, Jeff, to demonstrate how the process can affect a person develop an unhealthy habit.
1.The trigger, also known as cue, is what prompts the habit. This happens when Jeff regularly walks past the “snack” table.
2. Craving is the feeling that comes next. Upon seeing the table, Jeff automatically wants the snack – even if he is not hungry, because he loves snacks.
3. Response is the action that results from the craving. Jeff wants to satisfy his snack craving, so he opens the container and grabs a chocolate chip cookie.
4. Reward is the feeling Jeff gets from the action/response. Jeff saw and he took. Psychologists call this “the in-the-moment enjoyment.” It comes from the dopamine rush experienced by eating the snack.
Since Jeff repeatedly does this behavior throughout the week, he is establishing a habit – in fact, an unhealthy habit. In a nutshell, that’s how a habit works, step by step.
As you can see, a habit isn’t just one action, but rather a series of interconnected feelings and behaviors. Recognizing and understanding these habits, James Clear claims, can allow you to make small changes thereby creating effective results and breaking undesired habits.
So, now that you know how a habit works, let’s talk about how to avoid unhealthy habits and form healthy ones. The book “Atomic Habits” offers an effective solution to help you form a healthy habit, and it is actually quite simple. This four step process will be covered in part 2 of this article. We will explore how much habit strength is involved in day-to-day behaviors, and how you can overcome barriers.
Sources: Information for this article was gathered from the following websites: www.samuelthomasdavies.com/book-summaries/self-help/atomic-habits/ and www.verywellmind.com/operant-conditioning-a2-2794863
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She is a retired certified personal trainer, fitness certification specialist, post-rehab therapist, strength and flexibility coach and Air Force fitness master trainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.