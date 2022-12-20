TUCSON – On a mild afternoon at the end of November, several dozen recently arrived migrants and asylum seekers formed a loosely structured line outside the Casa Alitas Welcome Center in Tucson.

They waited to board a bus with all their belongings, which for many, consisted only of the blue tote bag they just received from the community services group, with essentials like socks, a comb and a razor. A kid, maybe 5 or 6 years old, played with a new box of crayons as his mother talked with one of the volunteers in Spanish. The mother and the boy were both missing their shoelaces – sometimes Border Patrol takes them when they apprehend people who have just crossed the southern border.

