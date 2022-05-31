Cruz’n the Rim Car Show returns this year for its 17th run on June 3-4.
Friday evening of June 3 the classic cars will gather in the Latter-day Saints church parking lot at the intersection of US 60 and SR 260, by Northland Pioneer College.
The drivers will leave from there at 5:30 p.m. to cruise the Deuce of Clubs, where you’ll want to find a spot along the way to watch the annual classic car procession through town and to cheer on a couple hundred vehicles.
The cruisers will continue to the east end of the Deuce where they will meet up at Hatch Toyota on Automall Parkway for a Burger Burn kickoff party with ‘50s and ‘60s music hosted by owner Chaz Hatch and General Manager Seth Gaston from 5:45 to 8 p.m.
Hatch Toyota has been a major sponsor for Cruz’n the Rim for several years, and it moves its entire car inventory each year to make space for the classics and opening-night festivities.
Spectators are welcome to join the kickoff at Hatch Toyota’s parking lot to get a sneak preview of vehicles that will be on display at the car show the following day at the city of Show Low’s Frontier Field, located on Ninth Place just north of the Deuce of Clubs.
Saturday, June 4, parking and admission to the car show are free with the first 200 through the gate receiving a ballot to vote on the “Spectator’s Favorite 5” award, one of about two dozen award classes that judges will be calculating.
At 9 a.m. the event will officially begin with the Blomstrand Girls singing the national anthem a cappella. The sisters will also be serving frozen custard from Culver’s all day.
Parking and admission to the car show are free, and families of all ages can enjoy booths, food vendors, games, drawings and activities throughout the day.
NAPA’s big tool truck will have lots of giveaways, and Salvation Army volunteers will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets. There will be a silent auction with some top items, such as a donation by Arizona Public Service of a prime Arizona Diamondbacks baseball ticket package, among other items donated by local businesses.
Don’t forget the Poker Walk from 10 a.m. to noon with seven chances to win best hand, second place or third place. Just pick up a poker log sheet and visit seven vendor locations to draw a card to add to your hand and see if you win big.
The car show will begin to wrap up with announcements at 2:45 p.m., followed by the judges’ picks at 3 p.m., leading up to the most coveted Best of Show award.
Each current year’s Cruz’n the Rim Car Show features the prior year’s winning car on its T-shirts, fliers and posters. In 2021, Best of Show went to Bob and Claudia Thomas for their red 1955 Chevy Nomad, and you’ll see its picture everywhere when you attend the car show.
The new 2022 Best of Show trophy was created by NPC students of the Welding Arts and Automotive Technology departments using scrap materials. Instructors Sammy Harris and Cyli Geisler allowed the students to “use their imagination” in the construction of the award.
When car show organizer Rick Fernau delivered the Best of Show award to Hatch Toyota, he said, “I got goosebumps when I saw it for the first time. The attention to detail was unbelievable! Even the spark plug wiring is GM-correct — 1, 8, 4, 3, 6, 5, 7, 2.”
The custom-made award is on display at Hatch Toyota through Friday for anyone to come and see.
Cruz’n the Rim Car Show was an idea that started in 2004 with a handful of “car guys and car gals” led by former Police Chief John Corder. The car shows have always been 100% volunteer run and free to the public. The group formed the “Rim Country Cruisers,” a 501©(3) charitable trust. Rick Fernau and Frank Garrett serve as trustees, and four additional team members meet every Tuesday prior to the event to begin organizing. This planning team is comprised of Fernau’s wife, Kim (who also handles all of the event registrations), Greg Carras, Jill Tinkel and Roger Sevinson, whose wife, Pat, is the event photographer at each car show. Many more local businesses, donors and volunteers also join forces to make this annual event happen.
As a charitable trust organization, the Rim Country Cruisers have chosen the local Salvation Army each year as the beneficiary of all proceeds from the car show. Fernau explains, “We like what they do, and we like what they stand for. They’re local, and their money stays here on the mountain.”
Classic car owners may join the cruise down the Deuce on Friday, even if they have not yet registered. Pre-registration forms to enter the car show on Saturday can be found at www.CruisinArizona.com. Registration can also be completed in person at Frontier Field between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, onsite at the car show.
Registered car owners may park their classics overnight inside Frontier Field, where all-night security will be provided by the Arizona Rangers.
