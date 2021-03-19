During the Civil War, the attention of the military was directed toward the South. And, the Indians in the West were taking advantage of this. Under the concept that it takes an Indian to catch an Indian, the military established Company A, Pawnee Scouts.
It was typical for military officers to be trained for war based on the concept that large forces would meet on the battlefield, and like two heavyweight boxers slug it out face to face. The Indian of the west didn't fight that way. They fought guerrilla warfare.
In the mid 1860's, the army was having major problems with the Sioux and Cheyenne. The army was undermanned because of the Civil War being fought in the east, and the Indians were taking advantage of this. The Sioux and Cheyenne were as much the enemy of the Pawnee as they were the military.
The army recruited civilian Frank North, who pulled together a company of about 100 Pawnee scouts. On January 21, 1865, at the age of 25, Captain Frank North fielded Company A, Pawnee Scouts. This was the first time Indian's were commanded by someone who could speak their language.
Military customs and discipline didn't work with the Pawnee. Although they had military uniforms, they ended up wearing a convoluted combination of military and Indian clothing. Some even wore spurs on bare feet. But they could track and they could fight.
The Pawnee were not only responsible for the death of hundreds of Sioux and Cheyenne; they saved the lives of thousands of soldiers. No military encampment ever had a surprise Indian attach when Company A was on guard duty.
Also during the approximately 13 years the Pawnee scouts served in the army, only one was ever killed in battle.
