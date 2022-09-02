So far the patchwork is working.
Monsoon storm waters washed out a portion of the Millet Swale Dam last summer, potentially threatening Snowflake and Taylor with flooding.
The Navajo County Flood Control District made emergency repairs to the rock-lined weir and launched the long process of figuring out how to raise the millions of dollars it will take to make permanent repairs.
Despite a relatively wet monsoon this year, the emergency repairs have held, fortunately, Navajo County officials said in a release.
“Responsibility for the dam and the downstream watershed is a partnership between the Silver Creek Flood Protection District, the Navajo County Flood Control District, the towns of Taylor and Snowflake and Arizona Department of Water Resources,” said County Supervisor Jason Whiting.
“We are committed to working together to make progress towards a permanent solution. In addition to evaluating the complete reconstruction of the dam we are actively pursuing alternative solutions, including the construction of a series of upstream berms and groundwater recharge wells to reduce the amount of water reaching the reservoir,” said Whiting.
“There are no easy solutions to permanently fix the dam because it cannot simply be patched,” explained Taylor Town Manager Gus Lundberg. “It requires a complete reconstruction which will cost millions of dollars and we are working to identify potential funding sources to help with that cost.”
Interim repairs to the 63-year-old structure include:
• Repairs in the rock-lined earthen dam to stabilize the breech floodwaters made last summer
• Cameras and flood gauges to monitor floodwaters and give crews time to respond and residents time to evacuate if floodwaters threaten a fresh breech
• Engineering studies and floodwater modeling, both for future dam design and evacuation thresholds.
• Engineering designs on the flood plain and possible drainage improvements on Bourdon Ranch Road
The county is hoping it can eventually snag federal flood control infrastructure dollars to make the expensive, permanent repairs needed.
The flood control this year scored some $65 million in federal infrastructure money to undertake the Winslow Levee Project, which will protect most of Winslow from flooding.
Previous floods and studies have demonstrated that about 5,000 people lived in the area subject to flooding if existing levees failed along the Little Colorado River. The project will repair and extend about 4.3 miles of levees protecting both the town and a major east-west railroad line.
