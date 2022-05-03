Why is that many of us can’t resist the urge of picking a dandelion and blowing on it? I think everyone’s childhood memories included times when you blew on a dandelion and experienced that pleasant feeling of watching the seeds float while you made a wish.
Dandelions are not just another weed — they are actually plants that have great health benefits.The dandelion is a plant that is good for the immune system, rich in nutrients, and has been used for years in holistic medicine. According to the American Botanical Council, there are 13 emerging health benefits of dandelion:
• Highly nutritious
• Contains potent antioxidants
• May help fight inflammation
• May aid in blood sugar management
• May reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels
• May lower blood pressure
• May promote liver health
• May aid weight loss.
• May have anticancer effects (because the plant contains luteolin, which is a cancer preventing antioxidant).
• May support healthy digestion and constipation
• May boost immune healthcare (with its antiviral and antibacterial properties)
• May be a useful skin care treatment offering protection against skin damage caused by sunlight, aging, and acne.
• May support healthy bones
Many holistic doctors also claim that dandelion may be used for liver detoxification. This is good news because just about everything you consume goes through the liver. All the blood leaving the stomach and intestines passes through the liver. The liver processes and breaks down this blood into forms that are easier to use for the rest of the body. Since the liver is an important organ in the body, it is good to know that dandelion may help with liver cleansing.
How can you ingest dandelion?
One of the easiest ways to consume dandelion is in the form of tea. If you are like me, I don’t want to take the time (nor have the know-how) to pick a dandelion from my backyard and process it so I can consume it as a tea. There are many different products in the marketplace that you can choose from to get dandelion’s benefits — tea (packaged or loose), capsules or powder.The vitamins and nutrients contained are in their organic form so they can easily enter your system, allowing you to get the most benefit.
Dandelion tea is caffeine-free, and can include either the root, flower and leaves — or a combination of all three. The leaves help digestion, and the flower has antioxidant properties. Most herbalists suggest you use products that contain both the leaf and root.
What are the side effects of dandelion?
There aren’t many documented side effects from drinking dandelion tea (or consuming dandelion, in general). Dandelion plants have low toxicity and is likely safe for most people. But, like many herbs, they have not been completely tested to see how well they work overall. If you purchase dandelion products, read the ingredents to make sure there are no additonal products which may cause interactions with your meds or other supplements.
Also be aware that “natural” does not mean “safe.” So it is important to tell your healthcare provider about any herb or dietary supplement you are using, and also discuss a recommended safe dosage.
As a precaution, I would suggest that you don’t take your dandelion — tea or otherwise — with your medications or supplements. To prevent any possible interference with your meds, take them a couple hours apart.
And, of course, despite their many potential perks, dandelion plants and supplements should not be considered a replacement for a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
So go ahead and make a wish…
