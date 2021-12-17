David Marshall- Local Pastor, Conservative Candidate for Arizona Legislature for LD6 Speaks to GOP Women and Guests Northeast Arizona- December 11, 2021 David Marshall made no apologies as he boldly spoke about the key issues of the day when he addressed The Northeast Arizona Republican Women at their Christmas Potluck. The December 11th meeting was held at Calvary Chapel Snowflake Youth Building. Candidate David Marshall, and his wife Lisa, have been residents of Snowflake, Arizona for twenty-two years and has served that community in several capacities. He is currently serving as Pastor of Calvary Chapel Snowflake. Prior to moving to Arizona, David served in the Santa Ana, California Police Department. “Backing the Blue,” David told the attendees, is one of his cornerstone priorities. “There should be harsher penalties for anyone who harms, or kills a police officer.” The candidate also stated that he is firmly Pro-Life and is involved in several initiatives to support expectant mothers and the unborn. Parental Rights are a huge issue even here in our mostly conservative communities in the White Mountains and Northeast Arizona. Candidate Marshall, encouraged those in attendance to go to his website and click on the tab that is labeled Know Your Rights. There is posted an article by Center for Arizona Policy (CAP), which summarizes parents’ rights in Arizona. There is also a link to a Parents Handbook with more detailed information. David Marshall says he is a staunch 2nd Amendment candidate and has garnered the endorsements of Joe Arpaio, Walter Blackman, Charlie Kirk, Sylvia Allen and others. Candidate Marshall believes that citizens need to get involved at all levels of government. The sentiment of the gathering: “If you do not like how things are going locally, in your state, or the nation- stop complaining and start doing. Speak out, don’t let your silence or inaction indicate acceptance for the status quo.” Also speaking at the December meeting was Lisa Green, Chairman of the Navajo County Republican Committee, who gave a status up-date on Arizona Re-districting. The most recent map coming from the Independent Redistricting Committee (IRC) is known as map 11.3. This map leaves Snowflake/Taylor and the surrounding area unrepresented. It carves these towns out and puts them with the Navajo Nation and Flagstaff whose interests are not at all in alignment with the rural conservative, mostly Christian communities of Snowflake/Taylor. The Arizona constitutional mandate of the IRC is to make sure the map boundaries take into consideration these key elements: they must be competitive, compact, their must be commonality of concerns. Clearly the concerns of the conservative pioneer colony and faith-based communities of Snowflake/Taylor are different from the concerns of the indigenous nations. Flagstaff has commonality with the indigenous nation because, many of their programs and services are administered in Flagstaff. Lisa Green encouraged everyone to continue to make their voices heard. The best solution: adopt Map 10.2, it addresses the concerns of both the rural Snowflake/Taylor residents and the native nations. The IRC will continue to receive written comments from the public from December 16-22nd when a final decision will be made. Northeast Arizona Republican women are encouraged to join NEAZRW. Meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday evening of every month. The next meeting will be Tuesday January 11th at 6:00 PM at Calvary Chapel Snowflake Youth Building, 311 S First St East, Snowflake, AZ 85937. Our guest speaker will be Jim Lamon, Candidate for the U.S. Senate. For more information email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com. For information about David Marshall, Candidate for Arizona Legislature for LD6