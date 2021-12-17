David Marshall is a Republican candidate for a seat in the Arizona House from LD6. He made no apologies as he boldly spoke about the key issues of the day when he addressed the Northeast Arizona Republican Women at its Christmas potluck.
The Dec. 11 meeting was held at Calvary Chapel Snowflake Youth Building. Candidate David Marshall, and his wife, Lisa, have been residents of Snowflake for 22 years and have served that community in several capacities.
He is currently serving as pastor of Calvary Chapel Snowflake. Prior to moving to Arizona, Marshall served in the Santa Ana, California, Police Department. “Backing the Blue,” Marshall told the attendees, is one of his cornerstone priorities.
“There should be harsher penalties for anyone who harms, or kills a police officer,” he said.
The candidate also stated that he is firmly pro life and is involved in several initiatives to support expectant mothers and the unborn. Parental rights are a huge issue even here in our mostly conservative communities in the White Mountains and northeast Arizona. Marshall encouraged those in attendance to go to his website and click on the tab that is labeled Know Your Rights.
There is posted an article by Center for Arizona Policy (CAP), which summarizes parents’ rights in Arizona. There is also a link to a Parents Handbook with more detailed information. Marshall says he is a staunch Second Amendment candidate and has garnered the endorsements of Joe Arpaio, Walter Blackman, Charlie Kirk, Sylvia Allen and others.
Marshall believes that citizens need to get involved at all levels of government. The sentiment of the gathering: “If you do not like how things are going locally, in your state, or the nation — stop complaining and start doing. Speak out, don’t let your silence or inaction indicate acceptance for the status quo.”
Also speaking at the December meeting was Lisa Green, chairman of the Navajo County Republican Committee, who gave an update on Arizona re-districting. The most recent map coming from the Independent Redistricting Committee (IRC) is known as map 11.3. This map leaves Snowflake/Taylor and the surrounding area unrepresented. It carves these towns out and puts them with the Navajo Nation and Flagstaff whose interests are not at all in alignment with the rural conservative communities of Snowflake/Taylor.
Northeast Arizona Republican women are encouraged to join NEAZRW. Meetings are held the second Tuesday evening of every month. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Calvary Chapel Snowflake Youth Building, 311 S. First St. East in Snowflake.
The guest speaker will be Jim Lamon, candidate for the US Senate. For more information, email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com.
