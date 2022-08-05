SPRINGERVILLE — It all started in 1956 when Chuck Davis married his sweetheart, Clarice.
For the first decade of their marriage Chuck worked for the California Water Company that handled Redondo and Huntington Beach.
SPRINGERVILLE — It all started in 1956 when Chuck Davis married his sweetheart, Clarice.
For the first decade of their marriage Chuck worked for the California Water Company that handled Redondo and Huntington Beach.
He was proficient in all the areas needed to get water delivered to customers.
It was during those years that they had three children. Now their family consists of two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In 1969, Chuck and Clarice decided to start their own drive-thru dairy business in Fountain Valley, California. It was there that their daughter, Deanna Davis, said, “It was where I learned to count change while standing on a milk crate.”
They decided in 1981 to sell the dairy and retired for a couple of years, then moved back to Huntington Beach where Chuck worked for a friend at an Ace Hardware store there.
When 1991 rolled around the entrepreneurial desire came back and they moved the family to Flagstaff to start their own True Value Hardware store.
“When our landlord raised our lease 365%, we decided to look elsewhere,” Chuck noted.
Round Valley seemed just right. On July 23, they celebrated their 30th year in the hardware business.
Chuck and Clarice retired a few years back for good and left the everyday business to Deanna.
Deanna graduated from college in Anchorage, Alaska, where she played on the womens basketball team. For the next 12 years she resided in Prescott where she was a teacher and coach for the Prescott High School girls basketball team and started the high school softball team.
The Davis Hardware team has been an active chamber member since arriving here. Deanna has held the positions of board member, president elect, president and immediate past president. She was also on the Eagar Planning and Zoning Commission for three years.
Their 30-year anniversary celebration was held on July 22-23.
There was quite a crowd for the ribbon cutting. They gave away 200 Ace Hardware buckets to customers to fill with merchandise for a 20% discount. Raffle tickets were available on July 22 for a battery-operated EGO trimmer and on July 23 they raffled off a Weber propane barbecue grill. Benjamin Moore Paint provided a $100 gift card.
All in all, it was a great day for the Davis family with 30 years in Arizona and 20 years in Springerville with Davis Ace Hardware.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.