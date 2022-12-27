Windy with a few showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with a few showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is advising businesses to renew their transaction privilege tax (TPT) licenses, which are due January 1, 2023, and penalties will be assessed for all renewals after January 31.
Businesses are required to have a current TPT license and to renew the license before continuing to conduct business in Arizona.
ADOR strongly encourages taxpayers to file, pay, and renew online through AZTaxes.gov for easier renewals and faster processing. State law requires taxpayers with multiple business locations to renew their TPT license electronically.
Taxpayers no longer in business must cancel their license to avoid penalties and renewal obligations. Businesses can do this through AZTaxes.gov, or by submitting a Business Account Update Form to provide a cancellation effective date. This will ensure account histories remain in good standing. Unrenewed licenses will not be canceled and will be billed for renewal fees and penalties.
· Click “License Renewal” in the ‘Action’ section of your Business List or select “License Renewal” on the left-hand navigation bar.
(You will need the pertinent information for renewal, any changes, payment information, and your e-signature PIN.)
To assist taxpayers through the process and reduce errors, ADOR has prepared several tips here.
Remote sellers and marketplace facilitators without a physical presence in Arizona must renew their TPT licenses if they have more than $100,000 in gross sales to Arizona customers in the current calendar year. If the threshold was not met in the current calendar year, the business may consider canceling their TPT license for 2023. Unrenewed licenses will not be canceled.
Marijuana excise tax licenses are not required to renew, but marijuana TPT licenses must renew each year.
Ensure you pay all liabilities before January 1 to avoid penalties. Businesses must pay applicable fees in full and have an accurate mailing address on file to receive their TPT License Certificate.
For further assistance on completing a license renewal through AZTaxes.gov, view our video tutorial. Taxpayers can follow ADOR on social media to receive notices regarding tax due dates, tips, and reminders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.