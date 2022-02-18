After the smashing success of Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” fans rightly expect a rewarding movie experience with his “Death on the Nile.”
Both of the famous stories originally came from the pen of Agatha Christie. This is the fourth version of the tangled tale of murder to make the screen, if we count the US TV version from 1950 and a UK TV story decades later.
A film version came out in 1978 with Peter Ustinov as Hercule Poirot.
Producer/director Branagh once again assembled an outstanding ensemble cast.
He again cast himself as Poirot with Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, and Annette Bening as his most famous co-stars. But he also brought in Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand and Letitia Wright.
The lovely Rose Leslie of both “Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones” also lends a hand.
Leslie uttered the now universally known phrase “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”
Having Branagh as the hub of the film works very well for the viewers. He controls the space the whole time he is on screen. But his fellow actors all bring their best game.
Of particular note is British actress Sophie Okonedo in a striking role as an American blues singer. She had the character with the best lines and I liked her a lot, even in a smaller role.
Brand, also in a smaller role, ejected all of his comedic tropes and performed as a straight dramatic player and well at that. Emma Mackey, an actress with a very short movie list, also a Brit, really pulled out the stops. I think we will see more of her in the future.
Hammer also is totally believable as a Lothario, handsome but loathsome. He has one intense, smoky bit with Gadot that shows he has not lost his mojo. He seems to have successfully left charges of his alleged propensity for cannibalism behind him.
This expensive, lavish and very stylish period film cost the ambitious producers $90 million to make and it was worth every penny.
The film runs for a good 2 hours 7 minutes. The PG-13 film rates a well above average four saw-blades. I liked this one and I bet you a bag of popcorn that you will too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.