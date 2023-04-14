Court gavel
Metro Creative

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty against a man convinced of the 1995 murder of University of Arizona music professor Roy Johnson.

In a unanimous decision, the justices said that Beau Greene was sentenced to death based on a law at the time that said those who commit murder for pecuniary purposes are eligible for the ultimate punishment. And they acknowledged that provision of the law was subsequently repealed by the Arizona Legislature.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.