As seniors, it is now even more important to keep ourselves in the best shape that we possibly can so that we can still enjoy the many activities that we did in the past. However, many people have been ingrained with the mindset of, “Why even try at my age?” Well, if I’ve said it once, I’ll say it a thousand times: Age is all just a state of mind. We all have limitations of some sort or another, especially when we start to get older.
The trick here is to not let those so-called limitations be an excuse or a crutch to not working out, keeping ourselves in shape and active. So, let’s debunk some of the most common myths you may have heard of, and get you started on a healthier, more fit you.
Myth: “I’m just way too old to start exercising now, I have never really been physically active my entire life.”
The fact is, you are never too old to get up and start moving towards a healthier and more fit you. If you have never been an active exerciser your whole life, there still can be a positive outcome. You most likely will not be hindered by sports related injuries and so forth that you could have incurred in your earlier life that can slow some people down.
Myth: “I just have way too many aches and pains, and I’m just too weak to start exercising now.”
Here is one of the most utilized excuses I have heard over the years. Active, functional, and individually planned exercise programs can not only help rid yourself of those aches and pains but can also ultimately make you a stronger person as an outcome. It reduces the likelihood of additional bone loss, making you a more structurally sound individual. The main thing to remember here is to start off slowly and don’t expect miracles overnight.
Myth: “Exercising will only put me at risk of falling or of some other injury.”
The truth of the matter is exercising can only improve your over-all strength and stamina, reducing the chance of injury performing everyday activities. In addition, it can improve your balance, reducing the risk of falling. Consistent exercise can help with your fine motor skills as well to help with your day-to-day tasks that you do around the house.
Myth:” I can’t even think of exercising, I am disabled.”
Whether you are using a cane, a walker, or even a wheelchair, it is still never too late to begin a functional and individually planned exercise program with guided assistance. Options abound with activities such as chair exercises, stretches, rubber band utilization, all to way to non-impact martial arts activities such as Tai Chi.
So, although your retirement years should be geared towards slowing things down, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep your mind and body in its best shape possible. Exercising can increase a more jovial mood, and make you look and feel younger. Now is the time for you to keep yourself in tip top condition to functionally enjoy your retirement years!
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
