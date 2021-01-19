Attached are Photos of our December Students of the Month from Nikolaus Homestead. Select the best one.
Back Row L to R: Chris Armijo, Aubrey Meador, Ella Belt, Bradyn Dickason, Nelly Rawlings and Kevin Hall, Principal
Middle Row L to R: Presley Rumzis, Liam Tregaskes, Rindon Black, Nicholas Carpenter, Aliya Lang and Summer Huggins-Clark.
Front Row L to R: Serenity Mitchell, Westen Payne, Misael Hermosillo-Torres, Hayden Burnette, Jovie Brewer and Jose Daniel-Lopez.
