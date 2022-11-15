Navajo and Apache counties lived in different worlds when it came to state and federal election results.

Apache County provided roughly two-thirds of its votes for Democratic candidates, which most appear to have dominated in the statewide races. The vote in both counties strongly reflected party registration with only variations of only a few percentage points from one candidate to the next.

