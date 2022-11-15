Navajo and Apache counties lived in different worlds when it came to state and federal election results.
Apache County provided roughly two-thirds of its votes for Democratic candidates, which most appear to have dominated in the statewide races. The vote in both counties strongly reflected party registration with only variations of only a few percentage points from one candidate to the next.
All the Republican candidates got buried in Apache County, and all the Democratic candidates suffered relatively narrow defeats in Navajo County.
Navajo County proved more reflective of the shifting patterns that has made Arizona the quintessential “purple” state. Republicans won every statewide and federal contest in Navajo County by small margins.
The vote counting continued through the weekend, mostly delayed by the need to check signatures on the large number of mail-in ballots turned in at the polls. Democrats had big leads based on the early ballots turned in at least two days before the Nov. 8 Election Day. Republicans closed the gap based on Election Day voting.
Republicans had hoped they would continue to gain ground with the early ballots turned in at the polls on Election Day. Republicans, like state Sen. Wendy Rogers, urged Republicans on the early-voting list to hold onto their ballots until Election Day. As it turned out, the early ballots turned in on Election Day for the most part increased the margins of the Democratic statewide candidates. Those ballots largely account for the painfully slow ballot counting statewide — since each signature must be validated against the voter registration records before the vote is counted.
Navajo and Apache counties were among the slowest counties when it came to reporting final results. As of Sunday night, Apache County had reported just 83% of its votes, the lowest in the state. Navajo County had counted 89%.
The stark differences in results between the two counties stemmed mostly from what share of the population lives on the Navajo, Hopi and Apache reservations. Native Americans make up 75% of the population in Apache County and 45% of the Navajo County population. Typically, Native Americans heavily favor Democrats but vote at a much lower rate than almost any other group.
In both counties, the non-reservation communities in the White Mountains voted heavily Republican. That made Navajo County something of a battleground county with the margins close in almost every race.
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly cinched up the race with 53% of the vote statewide. He pulled 70% of the vote in Apache County but only 49% in Navajo County.
On the other hand, Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran couldn’t overcome the big Republican registration advantage in his redrawn district. Businessman and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane won handily. He got 54% of the vote districtwide, including 52% in Navajo County. However, Crane got 31% of the vote in Apache County, perhaps because O’Halleran had represented the reservation communities before redistricting and delivered a lot of infrastructure and pandemic relief funding.
Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes appears to have clinched his victory, with 53% of the vote statewide. Republican Mark Finchem was one of the most outspoken advocates for unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Not a single election denier won in a host of secretary of state battles across the country. The secretary of state oversees elections.
Fontes got 66% of the vote in Apache county and 48% of the vote in Navajo County.
Republican incumbent treasurer Kimberly Yee has also secured re-election. She got 56% of the vote statewide, 57% of the Navajo County vote – but only 35% of the Apache County vote.
The race for governor remained within about 1% as of Sunday night – although the trend increasingly favors Democrat Katie Hobbs. She had 50.5% of the vote statewide, including 68% of the vote in Apache County but only 45% in Navajo County.
Democratic Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes as of Sunday night had 50.2% of the statewide, vote and 47% of the Navajo County vote – but a whooping 69% of the Apache County vote.
The contest for state superintendent of education remained in a dead heat on Sunday, with incumbent Democratic Kathy Hoffman a handful of votes in the lead. She had amassed 50.01% of the statewide votes, including 47% of the Navajo County votes and 67% of the Apache County vote.
