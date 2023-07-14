Preasley Reidhead, senior class president of Show Low High School, surrounded by members of the Girls Flag Football Club team addressed the Show Low Unified School District Board regarding the desire to become a probationary sanctioned team with in the Arizona Interscholastic Association at the meeting on July 13.
After the Show Low Unified District School Board meeting on July 13, members of the Show Low Girls Flag Football team along with parents and coaches posed for a picture, showing off their 'First Generation' shirts.
Time and misunderstanding have created a conundrum of uncertainty for the Show Low High School Girls Flag Football Club, as Scott Hoffmeyer, athletic director for SLHS, has decided to keep the girls playing as a club team for the upcoming fall season.
Hoffmeyer explained his reasoning in an interview with the Independent, stating that starting new sports as a club team has become a common practice in recent years. He said, “Show Low is already the leader in girls flag football as we started this club team, and as a district we have supported them by providing a field to play on, the use of footballs and flags and the donation of old uniforms."
