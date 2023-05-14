On New Year’s Eve, three individuals, all from Tennessee, were detained for sex-related crimes at America’s Best Value Inn in Springerville.
In a release, Springerville Police Department stated they “received a report of a runaway juvenile,” from a mother “concerned her daughter may have been conversing with unknown adults” on social media.
Springerville and Eagar Police Departments and Apache County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the arrest of Leslie Johnson, 75 (74 at the time of the arrest), George Johnson, 34 and Kimberly Aldridge, 29.
The alleged offenders would all be charged with kidnapping for purposes of injury, death or a sexual offense, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene material to a minor, all felonies.
George Johnson and Aldridge were also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 felony. After booking, George Johnson’s list of offense was updated to include four counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
In March, Aldridge entered a plea agreement with Apache County Superior Court under conditions of probation as a registered sex offender and was released from detention at Apache County jail, where the other two suspects are currently being held.
The underage victim was reunited with her family in Springerville after police detained the three suspects.
According to the victim’s mother, Corina Finnell, her daughter is “continuing to recover” and “put those events behind her as much as she can."
During a telephone interview, Finnell said her daughter originally ran away from home after an argument.
“She used to always do that. That was just her way of calming down, going outside and blowing off steam for a while, so we knew to leave her alone,” Finnell said.
Instead of staying close to her home, Finnell’s daughter walked to America's Best Value Inn in Springerville, located “two blocks from our house,” where the suspects had been staying.
She claims her daughter was lured into communications with George Johnson on Instagram, posing as a “trans-female,” according to Finnell, under the screenname “kittykat88.”
“After they had been arrested, she told me that she went over and told them about the argument, so they told her they were going to take her somewhere, away from us,” Finnell said.
“She told them she wanted to go home, but there was a loaded gun on the bed. George told her if she tried to leave, he was going to shoot her.”
When police arrived that day, Finnell says her daughter was instructed to hide in the bathroom, where she was found after the suspects had been detained.
“She was in shock when we first saw her,” Finnell said. “It took her a few months to comprehend what had happened, and even now, she’s still not back to 100%.”
She said her daughter was forced to undergo “an invasive examination” which “obviously traumatized her.”
“She’s definitely learned her lesson; she’s not talking to people on the internet any more or running off without saying where she’s going,” she said.
Finnell noted the incident keeps coming up in the daily lives of her and her family, adding that the victim’s father, David Warner, has been battling terminal stage 4 cancer over the course of the investigation.
“She spends a lot of time worrying about her dad,” Finnell said, who set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Warner’s cancer treatment.
Those hoping to contribute to Warner’s fund can do so at gofund.me/29b3fd90.
Finnell said she’s kept in constant communication with Celeste Robertson, a deputy prosecutor in the Apache County Attorney’s Office regarding the case, and has been following it closely.
“It was a very serious situation that could have ended very badly, but we’re glad it didn’t,” Finnell said. “My daughter is still here, alive and well, and we’re grateful for that.”
