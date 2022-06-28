The 15th annual Deuce’s Wild Rodeo makes its Independence Day weekend comeback at 7 p.m. Friday. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with food vendors and a beer garden to ramp folks up for the fun and excitement.
The Show Low rodeo committee is thrilled to be back in the saddle to promote its Independence Day weekend rodeo after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic protocol. The event is supported by the committee, volunteers, local businesses and civic organizations that understand the importance of keeping Western heritage alive in the White Mountains.
Committee President Sandy Morgan explained that, as the first rodeo following a two-year break, and as the first rodeo after the construction of Culver’s restaurant adjacent to the arena grounds, the committee is presenting a somewhat downsized version compared to those in past years. Morgan and her husband, Tom, started the rodeo 15 years ago and have continued to serve on the committee most years since the beginning.
Sandy Morgan went on to describe, “This year’s presentation will be a rough-stock rodeo featuring bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and the always exciting bull riding.” There will be no queens or kids events at this year’s rodeo except for the boot scramble where kids take off their boots, fling them into the arena and then run around to see who’s first to find both boots and pull ’em back on.”
As in past years, the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association is sanctioning the rodeo. There will be GCPRA cowboys from all over Arizona and New Mexico along with local cowboys competing in the three rough-stock events. The Deuce’s Wild Rodeo is the only GCPRA-sanctioned rodeo in northeastern Arizona on Independence Day weekend. A portion of the rodeo proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit organization.
Entertainment during the event will be provided by the Generation West rodeo drill team. Made up of cowgirls who promote patriotism, community and the Western way of life, these ladies perform precision, fast-paced drills on horseback at rodeos across Arizona.
Along with the cowboys and cowgirls, another highlight of the evening is the special appearance by PRCA rodeo clown Don “Hollywood” Yates. A man of many talents, Yates spent 23 years on the professional rodeo circuit as a bullfighter and a rodeo clown, earning dozens of championships. Yates is also recognized as the character Wolf on NBC’s “American Gladiators,” a WWE professional wrestler, a stunt man, and from appearances on TV programs too numerous to list. And if those weren’t enough, Yates has also found his place as a country rock and blues musician.
This hero’s stop in Show Low to work as the barrelman and rodeo clown providing laughs for the crowd and safety for the bull riders will make the 2022 Deuce’s Wild Rodeo comeback an event to remember.
The Deuce’s Wild Rodeo will be held in the village arena at 4555 S. White Mountain Road behind Culver’s. In the two years since the last rodeo, the property the arena is located on has sold, and Culver’s was built on the front portion of the property. Franchisee/independent owner Steve Chlupsa is helping to sponsor the rodeo by offering use of the arena and its adjacent parking area.
Advance ticket sales to the rodeo are available at Boot Barn and from the Show Low Chamber of Commerce. Adult tickets are $10, kids 6 to12 are $5 and children 5 and under are free.
For further information, visit www.deuceswildrodeo.us.
