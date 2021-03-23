PHOENIX — Arizona state Parks and Trails would like to learn how getting outside to one of the more than 30 state parks helped you during the pandemic.
By submitting a short story about your experience, you could win great prizes to continue exploring the parks.
Arizona’s parks and trails were named essential services by Gov. Doug Ducey in March 2020 and have remained open and accessible to visitors.
During a year with so many restrictions and closures, parks have remained one of the few open places to get away, get exercise and get out of the house.
Now, Arizona state Parks and Trails is asking people to share how the parks helped them during the pandemic.
The contest invites people who visited a park during the past year to write about their experience and how it helped them deal with a tumultuous time. Winners will be chosen for first, second and third place prizes and may be featured on Arizona state Parks social media accounts. The contest is open to anyone who visited a state park since March 2020, and winners under age 18 will need a parent or guardian to accept the prize. Submissions will be accepted through April 30.
“During the last year, we had higher visitation and more reports of new visitors coming out to the parks,” said Executive Director Bob Broscheid. “As parks and outdoor spaces closed nearby, we remained open and available. Our trails, campsites, cabins and outdoor spaces were a great way to take a break and get a breath of fresh air.”
To enter the contest, visit AZStateParks.com/Together and submit your story. Qualifying stories must be about visiting one of the more than 30 state parks in Arizona and how it helped you deal with COVID-19.
For information about the more than 30 Arizona state Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program and state Historic Preservation Office, call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.
