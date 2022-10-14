Ghosts appear in many shapes and forms to some, and there are numerous words to describe these ethereal beings.
No matter what you label them, whether it be an apparition or doppelganger, paranormal investigations have taken on a life of their own through television shows that presumably record and photograph the presence of ghosts and things that go bump in the night.
In 1922, the Scientific American magazine hosted an international contest to find scientific proof that ghosts exist. There was even a $5,000 reward.
In a Sept. 1, 2020, article by Katherine Harmon Courage, titled Scientific American vs. the Supernatural, Courage wrote “the competition pitted top scientists of the day against wildly popular psychic mediums. The contest also escalated a growing feud between two famous friends: renowned magician and escape artist Harry Houdini and Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle.
Houdini was the debunker, while Doyle was a proponent of spiritualism.
According to Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, “the belief in the existence of an afterlife, as well as manifestations of the spirits of the dead, is widespread, dating back to animism belief that objects, places and creatures all possess a distinct spiritual essence or ancestor worship in pre-literate cultures.
The overwhelming consensus of science is that there is no proof that ghosts exist. Their existence is impossible to falsify and ghost hunting has been classified as pseudoscience.
According to a 2009 Pew Research Center survey, nearly one in five, 20%, of U.S. adults say they’ve seen or been in the presence of a ghost. An even greater share – 29% – say they have felt in touch with someone who has already died.
Dawn Sawyer is one of the clerks at the Holbrook Visitor Center and Museum, which is run by the Navajo County Historical Society.
Sawyer began as a volunteer in 2010 and is now an employee. She shared her paranormal experiences while working at the museum.
She said, “I was talking to a lady visitor one day and all of a sudden, I heard some children laughing and running upstairs in to the courtroom. I asked her if she had children with her and she said she didn’t.
“I was like, OK, but she heard the laughter too, so it wasn’t my imagination. I ran up the stairs to say, you guys can’t be up here by yourself, but nobody was there. A year later, in 2011, we had a paranormal team that came in and did a night study. They verified that we had seven ghosts and four of them were children. I knew it.
“When I got hired on here I would hear voices, footsteps, giggling and doors slamming.”
Sawyer went on to say that she sees shadows out of the corner of her eye and hears footsteps, whispering and giggling during the day.
“Nobody else would be standing by or a visitor near; it would be fairly empty at the time. I’ve actually had visitors come in and walk around and they would actually see a shadow and some would feel like their hand is being touched in the courtroom. Sometimes they would be standing near the door to the courtroom and it would close on them.
“It’s really hard because there’s a very heavy kind of like an ashtray in front of the door and they say it would move and the door would close,” she said.
If you ever visit the museum, be on the lookout for mysterious sightings. Sawyer wants everyone to know that there is a record book with actual notes from the public, documenting ghostly shadows and sightings.
She said, “We do have a book that people that have written their experiences in. So, if somebody wants to come in and read them, just ask.”
An awesome haunted house story by early local resident Vern Hatch is documented in the book “Taylor’s Centennial Stories, 1878-1978 — Arizona Memory Project,” which commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Taylor.
It contains contributions by Taylor residents on the town’s history and the contributor’s experiences, or the experience of family members who were early settlers.
Here is Hatch’s haunted house story, copyrighted by the Snowflake/Taylor Heritage Foundation.
Well, Josh Allen had hired a bunch of us young fellows to go up to Nevada to work sheep. Everybody left for home but me, I stayed for two or three years more there. I was camped in an old shack one night at one of their ranches where they had some sheep out on the range and there was a man who lived close by who ran a little farm for them. He asked me to come over and listen to the radio. I had never heard one, but this man said we could hear voices out of Sacramento, California. I could hardly beleive that, and as I listened to the voices it made my hair stand on end. I was really spooked. I hadn’t even used a telephone. It wasn’t long after that my manager wanted me to go down to another ranch toward Sacramento and get some buck sheep, so I put my bedroll on a pack mule, I always had a mule and a horse, and I started out. I went quite a while, til late afternoon and I come to a fellows house and I asked him if there was someplace where I could put my horse and mule, where they wouldn’t go back to the ranch, and that I had to go on down and get some bucks. So he said, “You can put ’em here in my place if you want.” I said, “If there’s any place on down the road, I’d like to get just as far as I could tonight, so I can get down there tomorrow and get headed back. He said, “Well there’s an old ranger station down there, a few miles. It has a fence around it and a house, a place you can get in out of the weather. There’s a good little pasture there round it, where you can hold your mule, there hasn’t been nobody around it for years.” I said, “Well I believe I’ll go on down.” He said, “they call it a haunted house, do you believe in haunted houses?” I said “no, it don’t make any difference. I wouldn’t give it a thought, I’ll go on down.”
So, I got down there just about dark and it had one big room. The ceiling was quite high, and it had a fireplace in the South end of it. They had the ceiling joists up in there but they didn’t have no ceiling. Just a few boards up there. So I unpacked my bed and my chuck from my pack bags and throwed the bags on the old porch on the east side of it and turned my horse and mules loose. Then I went in and built a fire in this old fireplace and started to fry some bacon. Then I heard a woman laugh. That’s the first time that this idea of a haunted house ever come to me. She was right overhead, right behind me, right above me, and I knew very well it was a woman’s laugh, but I daren’t look. Pretty quick she laughed again and I looked back up there and her face was white as the flickering fire showed her with her hair all long and hanging down over her face. She was laying on one of them boards up there. She’d climb up the headers on the studding in the corner, and she was laughing at me. I left, I ran about a quarter of a mile, I guess, I can still hear my boots crackin’ as I ran up that road. I met one feller but thought he was another spook, so I didn’t stop, but when another one came along he stopped me. He said “Say, you didn’t happen to see a woman around did you? We were taking a crazy woman to the insane asylum in Sacramento and she got away from us a little while ago, and we can’t find her, anywhere.” I said, “Yeah, she’s down there in that old house.”
He asked me to go show them where she was, but I wouldn’t go back. I’ve never stayed in any old house since that time. I camp out under a tree.
Clarence Vern Hatch was born on Oct. 6, 1899, in Taylor and died on May 11, 1992. His story can be found at azmemory.azlibrary.gov, “A Haunted House Story” by Vern Hatch.
