Bring your four-legged furry friend for a day filled with fun contests on Saturday at Lyman Lake State Park. This is an opportunity for everyone in the community who is a dog owner or wants to be a dog owner to learn about resources in the area, including shelters, adoptions or veterinary services.
The festivities begin at 10 a.m. in the park’s day-use area. This event is free, but the $10 park’s entry day-use fee still applies. Contest categories include best behavior, coolest tricks, biggest dog, smallest dog, best costume and cutest costume. There will be an obstacle course, hurdles and hoops, a see-saw and more. Lyman Lake park staff are going to be the judges.
Pets and their owners will have a chance to win an annual Lyman Lake pass, a two-night stay in a cabin or two nights camping in your own RV with hook-up, Park Manager Sandra Skowera said. Other prizes include dog toys, shirts and hiking accessories. Pets may win an award for the coolest trick, best behavior or fastest obstacle run.
Park ranger Soren Shelby said, “The contest is not meant to be a serious competition or anything like that. It’s meant to be more of a fun thing. Just make sure that your dog is well behaved. We don’t really want people to bring their dogs that are kind of wild and reactive. Basically, dogs that get along with other dogs.”
Here are the event rules, recommendations and safety tips:
For questions about the event or the park, call 928-337-4441. Attendees are advised to bring drinking water for pets and themselves.
Lyman Lake State Park is on U.S. Highways 180 and 191 between St. Johns and Springerville.
11 miles The Lyman Reservoir is the largest lake in the region and is located in and administered by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Lyman Lake State Park is a 1,200-acre park and is at an elevation of 6,000 feet. The park is located 11 miles south of St. Johns and 18 miles north of Springerville-Eagar, on U.S. Highways 180 and 191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.