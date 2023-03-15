Bring your four-legged furry friend for a day filled with fun contests on Saturday at Lyman Lake State Park. This is an opportunity for everyone in the community who is a dog owner or wants to be a dog owner to learn about resources in the area, including shelters, adoptions or veterinary services.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. in the park’s day-use area. This event is free, but the $10 park’s entry day-use fee still applies. Contest categories include best behavior, coolest tricks, biggest dog, smallest dog, best costume and cutest costume. There will be an obstacle course, hurdles and hoops, a see-saw and more. Lyman Lake park staff are going to be the judges.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

