PHOENIX — The Department of Revenue’s Customer Care department is offering extended hours to assist individual filers this tax season.

While normal hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the expanded hours that began Monday are listed below:

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday

• 8 a.m. to noon, April 2, April 9, April 16

• 8 a.m. to noon, April 17

The Call Center can be reached at (602) 255-3381 or toll-free from the 928 area code at (800) 352-4090

Extended hours are not available for business taxpayers, who can receive assistance during normal business hours or general guidance through Live Chat.

