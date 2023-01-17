Katie Hobbs oath of office

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office in a private ceremony on Monday at the state Capitol in Phoenix.

 Governor Katie Hobbs Facebook page

PHOENIX — More than 3,000 undocumented students in Arizona could see their dreams of a college degree come true under a new scholarship proposed by Gov. Katie Hobbs. 

Dubbed the Promise for Dreamers Scholarship Program, the $40 million dollar investment is aimed at supporting undocumented students who’ve attended a high school in the state for at least two years. Scholarships from Hobbs’ program help fund four years at one of the state’s three public universities

