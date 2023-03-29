The Lords of Chaco sat astride the world.
They were worshiped by people across the southwest.
They built great roads linking far-flung communities.
They lived in a wondrous city with its massive temples.
They summoned the seasons. They spoke to the moon.
But in their holiness and hubris – they prepared their own doom.
For you can cheat the Gods for a while – but the reckoning will always find you unready.
Now, that’s a perhaps mythic telling of the results of a meticulous study of the rise and fall of Chaco – but it’s a tale with disconcerting application to our own encounter with drought, floods, deforestation and climate change.
The religious and ceremonial empire of the people of Chaco Canyon fell finally before a combination of drought and the exhaustion of the woodlands that first attracted, then sustained and finally undid the Lords of Chaco, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Cincinnati, published in the journal PLOS.
The researchers exhaustively analyzed pollen samples, carbon isotopes, chemical composition of soils and macrobotanical remains – combined with lidar aerial mapping technology to reconstruction 1,000 years of change in Chaco Canyon, perhaps the southwest’s most impressive ruins just northeast of Gallup New Mexico.
The fate of the once mighty civilization of Chaco has plagued archeologists for generations. The 34,000-acres of Chaco Canyon harbored a civilization that dominated the southwest from 800 to 1140 A.D. before its still mysterious collapse.
The ruins they left behind included 12 gigantic kivas – gathering places of mystical and religious significance. Just one of the great houses – Pueblo Bonito – had 600 rooms, including 100 burial crypts for the elite religious rulers of Chaco.
Although they had no wheeled transportation nor animals to pull them, they built carefully engineered roads that radiated out from Chaco in all directions – often following an unerring compass bearing. They built sites with petroglyphs and rock alignments that allowed them to precisely track the annual movement of the sun through the skies – as well as the 28-year lunar cycles. Their priests knew when the sun would stop its sunrise progress along the ridgeline before it turned to trudge back the other way. They gathered a reverent crowd every 28 years to watch the ghostly light of the rising full moon piece the center of a spiral drawn in stone – reveling in this show of their power and sacred knowledge.
Heady stuff. So much like us – bestride the world – summoning distant rivers to water our crops of cotton.
But beneath the power and the glory, the rot grew.
The study of pollen and other remains of their 1,000-year run told the story.
When people first settled in Chaco Canyon, it was a rare woodland in the heart of a fickle desert. Pinyon Pines and juniper filled the canyon bottom. The people who lived there could plant their crops of corn and beans and squash – but they could also rely on the deer and the bighorn sheep and the acorns and the wild foods that had sustained them for 10,000 years in their wanderings.
But they settled down. They built their cities. They cut the juniper and the oak to warm their homes. They learned the secret of fired pottery – which helped them save crop surpluses, carry water long distances and have more children. So they burned more wood to fire their pots.
In just the same way, the discovery that you could burn coal and build railways and factories in the 19th Century changed our modern relationship to the land – and the atmosphere.
As the people of Chaco fed the woodlands into their hearths and kilns, the change began.
“This is a very arid area,” said David Lentz, a professor of biology and a lead author of the study. “In arid woodlands the trees are essential for holding the soil in place. When the Puebloan inhabitants removed those woodlands, the result was eventually severe erosion and the deterioration of croplands.”
The woodlands had grown in this canyon for at least 5,000 years, according to the carbon analysis. The deforestation began as early as 600 BC, according to the pollen analysis. But the Chaco held on for centuries longer. First they burned all the juniper, saving the pinyon pines for the sake of the acorns. But finally they burned the pinyon pines as well.
So the great houses emptied out. The kivas remained. The Pilgrimages continued. But increasingly the Lords of Chaco depended on the support of their far-flung colonies and allies. The great pueblos filled only during the great gatherings.
And finally, it all collapsed. The drought lingered too long. The colonies broke away.
Perhaps a new religion arose in places on the fringe of their empire – places like the ruins outside of Springerville. The proud priests of Chaco knew when the moon would stop in the sky – but not how to feed their people without firewood, kilns or acorns. The kachina religion arose – offering new certainties in a changing world.
So says the pollen, the tree rings, the ancient hearths.
So the drought stretches into its third decade.
The great reservoirs on the Colorado River empty out.
The pollen still collects in its hidden places – to tell the tale to generations unborn.
And still, the pinyon pines have not returned to Chaco save a brave handful – twisted on the ridgeline.
