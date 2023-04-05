Three residents of Clay Springs were arrested last month for their involvement in a statewide drug-sales operation that dates to 2020.

Arrested and booked into Navajo County jail on March 22 after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 5000 block of Gardenia Road in Clay Springs were Chester Kizzar, 51, Joseph Perkins, 49, and Mary Chayrez, 25. The arrests were made by NCSO and the Major Crimes Apprehension Team and announced Tuesday through an NCSO news release. 

