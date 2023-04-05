Three residents of Clay Springs were arrested last month for their involvement in a statewide drug-sales operation that dates to 2020.
Arrested and booked into Navajo County jail on March 22 after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 5000 block of Gardenia Road in Clay Springs were Chester Kizzar, 51, Joseph Perkins, 49, and Mary Chayrez, 25. The arrests were made by NCSO and the Major Crimes Apprehension Team and announced Tuesday through an NCSO news release.
The warrant stemmed from a drug trafficking investigation that began in 2020, according to NCSO. The “lengthy investigation” included the discovery of multiple subjects operating in the Phoenix and Tucson areas.
NCSO believes Kizzar, Perkins and Chayrez were supplying illegal throughout the White Mountains.
“Numerous charges on multiple subjects are being brought forward for various drug charges,” the news release stated.
The charges include possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug, operating a criminal syndicate, theft of an automobile and weapon offense charges.
The search of the residence revealed “multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a stolen ATV and two firearms,” which may bring about additional charges against the three suspects from Clay Springs.
As of Wednesday, Kizzar has been booked on offenses of sales and transportation of dangerous drugs (two separate offenses) and possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia (also two separate offenses).
All of Kizzar’s offenses are listed as felonies, ranging from Class 2 to Class 4.
In 2003, Kizzar pleaded guilty to a “dangerous drug violation.” In 2009, the court dismissed two counts of drug paraphernalia possession and single counts of possession of dangerous drugs and marijuana.
Perkins was arrested for a probation violation, being a “prohibited possessor” (presumably in regard to a firearm) and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.
In 2000, Perkins was found guilty of criminal damage after a court dismissed charges for assault, endangerment and interfering with judicial proceedings.
Chayrez, the youngest offender, was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, a single Class F felony.
Last September in Navajo County Superior Court Chayrez pleaded guilty to another count of possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a January 2022 case that was dismissed without prejudice.
