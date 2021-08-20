Winners recently were selected for the 12th annual Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention Art Contest, themed “Drugs Free Looks Like Me!”
Thank you White Mountain Independent and sponsors for the free calendars that will be out in September. If you want to be a sponsor, contact Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com.
This year’s winners are:
• Antonia Chapell, first place, sixth grade, Taylor Intermediate
• Laney Wilhelm, second place, 11th grade, Snowflake High School
• Rowen Hardy, third place, fourth grade, Nikolaus Homestead Elementary
Over 60 Navajo County youth participated in this year’s contest. Cash prizes totaled $225. Winners and other entries will be featured in the annual 2021-22 back-to-school calendar. We welcome participation next February-May.
