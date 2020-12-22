Hi folks! This is David Clouse, your Navajo County sheriff.
With the holidays coming up, and an increase of people driving on Arizona’s roadways, I would like to remind everyone that driving under the influence is never acceptable. (This includes both alcohol and drug-related impairment.) Not only is impaired driving illegal, but it is also very dangerous. In 2019 alone, there were 4,907 alcohol-related crashes in Arizona and almost 30% of them resulted in death.
Not only is impaired driving extremely dangerous, but it is very expensive. The economic impact of collisions involving an impaired driver in Arizona is in excess of $2.4 billion.
DUI charges are very serious. A first-time DUI offender could face up to 10 days in jail, $2,500 in fines and court costs, $500 in court-mandated counseling or classes, $1,000 to install and maintain an ignition interlock device, and an increase of automobile insurance of around $3,000 per year. Driving privileges will also be suspended for 90 days to a year.
It is a priority of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office to remove impaired drivers from our roads and keep the public safe. As the holidays approach, law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona, including in Navajo County, will be cracking down on impaired drivers. There are two active multi-agency DUI task forces here in Navajo County; the Route 66 DUI Task Force and the White Mountain DUI Task Force. These task forces will be active now throughout the end of the year. If you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and you drive, you will be caught.
If you choose to consume alcohol this holiday season, please do it responsibly. Call a sober friend/family member, call for a ride service, or (better yet), plan ahead and designate a responsible, sober driver.
It only takes the slightest bit of impairment to take a life. Please be safe — not only for you but for those you share the road with. Don’t become one of Navajo County’s statistics! Your actions do have consequences.
Drive safely. I wish you all a safe and happy holiday season!
