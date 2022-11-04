John Leech Jr. and Ed Muder

Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr., left, and City Manager Ed Muder appear at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Summit Healthcare addition in February 2018.

 Bob Martinson/The Independent (2018)

The city of Show Low announced the retirement of City Manager Ed Muder in a news release issued Wednesday.

Muder has been with the city for over 34 years and has served as city manager for 16 years. Muder’s retirement will be effective Jan. 31.

