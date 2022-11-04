The city of Show Low announced the retirement of City Manager Ed Muder in a news release issued Wednesday.
Muder has been with the city for over 34 years and has served as city manager for 16 years. Muder’s retirement will be effective Jan. 31.
In the same news release, the city announced that current City Attorney Morgan Brown will replace Muder as city manager, also effective Jan 31.
The release specifies some of the many projects Muder was involved in during his time as city manager, many of which locals will easily recognize. The statement mentions the renovation of Show Low City Hall, the construction of the new police building, the construction of the Show Low Public Library, and the purchase and preservation of the Reidhead House and the old city Jail.
Muder said in the statement, “It has been an honor to work for the city of Show Low, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Show Low and for the support provided throughout the years. I appreciate the confidence in me and our excellent staff as we worked to improve the city of Show Low.”
An outpour of congratulations and thank yous quickly flooded the comment section for the posted release on the city’s Facebook page. Bryce Judd, who was appointed to the City Council in April, commented, “(Muder) has done an excellent job and he will be missed.”
After graduating from Arizona State University Law School in 1996, Morgan worked as a partner with Brown & Brown Law Offices in Pinetop-Lakeside.
The city’s statement mentions that while Brown has worked as city attorney for 10 years, he’s been providing legal services to the city for upward of 26 years.
Brown says he’s looking forward to the challenge in his new position as city manager, saying, “I appreciate the council’s confidence in my abilities and will do my best for the city of Show Low. I look forward to working with council, staff and citizens to continue making Show Low a great place to live, work and visit.”
