MESA — Edkey Inc. announced recently a new partnership with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to help teachers tap into a network of 4 million donors to support classroom projects and align with organizational strategy and operation. Teachers in Edkey, Inc. have raised $91,538 and completed over 127 projects on DonorsChoose. These projects range from books to laptops to other tools to enhance the learning environment and support student success.
“Edkey Inc. Is excited to announce a partnership with DonorsChoose” said Superintendent Mark Plitzuweit. “This partnership offers new opportunities for teachers to fund projects that will help them provide the kind of educational experiences our students need to be prepared to thrive in the 21st Century. By partnering with DonorsChoose, we can better support Edkey, Inc. teachers who are creating lessons that increase students’ excitement about coming to school every day.”
As one of the 500+ members of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, Edkey, Inc. will be able to fully support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the organization’s strategic priorities. Edkey, Inc. will be able to monitor all donated materials, principals will be notified each time a project is funded, and receive early notification when there are new “match” funding opportunities.
“We are excited to have Edkey, Inc. as a new member of the District Partnership Program,” said Charles Best, Founder and CEO of DonorsChoose. “Edkey, Inc. teachers and administrators continue to work hard to make sure students succeed, so far, they have raised $91,538 from donors across the country. We can’t wait to see how the DonorsChoose community can support these educators even more through our partnership.”
