Show Low Elks Lodge

A frozen turkey, canned goods and other items are included in the food boxes members of the Show Low Elks Lodge will provide to families this year. “We’ve always included the normal staples. This year, we wanted to go a little further past just Thanksgiving dinner,” volunteer Catherine Gibbs said.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

The Show Low Elks Lodge is gearing up to help feed over 100 families this Thanksgiving.

Members of the Elks have been gathering donations to pack Thanksgiving dinner boxes that will be delivered to needy families. The boxes contain an assortment of canned vegetables, boxed stuffing and mashed potatoes and a few other everyday items like peanut butter and rice.

