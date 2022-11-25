The Show Low Elks Lodge is gearing up to help feed over 100 families this Thanksgiving.
Members of the Elks have been gathering donations to pack Thanksgiving dinner boxes that will be delivered to needy families. The boxes contain an assortment of canned vegetables, boxed stuffing and mashed potatoes and a few other everyday items like peanut butter and rice.
“We’ve been working for a couple of months now trying to get as much food together as we can before Thanksgiving,” said Elks officer Joel Hays. “We’re estimating we’ll be able to feed about 110 families with all of this, but we won’t know for sure until we’re done packing.”
Elks members have been working since September on the Thanksgiving project. Catherine Cribbs, wife of Elks officer Christopher Cribbs, was up bright and early Friday to pack some last-minute boxes for some needy White Mountain families.
“In the past, we’ve always included all the normal staples. This year, we wanted to go a little further past just Thanksgiving dinner, so we have some spaghetti noodles, tortillas and soups,” she said.
Hays said, “The goal is to help these guys out a little past the holiday too. Hopefully the extra stuff will make up for another meal or two.”
The families chosen to receive these boxes were recommended by many of the schools in Show Low and Pinetop. Hays explained that he visited the schools earlier this year to take recommendations on families the school believed may benefit from free groceries during the holiday season.
Hays listed Show Low High School, Sequoia Village School and all Blue Ridge grade levels as a few of the schools that nominated families.
“I like that the schools know we do this and want to get involved,” Cribbs said. “They probably know best who really needs some help with food, so we love to have them involved.”
Cribbs explained that a small portion of the boxes’ contents were paid through the Elks yearly budget, but most of it was donated by Show Low Safeway shoppers.
On Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, Elks member David Whitmore parked a truck in front of the Safeway on the Deuce of Clubs and handed out small wish lists of items they were taking for donations. Generous White Mountain shoppers offered everything from single bags to carts full of groceries.
One donor, Allison Hephner, proudly displayed a photo of her full cart of groceries and the Elks Lodge wish list on Facebook, captioning the photo with “Time for giving!” The Elks Lodge made great use of social media, using sites like Facebook to promote donation events and recruit volunteers.
“There are times where we spend a lot of time here, organizing and planning and whatnot, and sometimes it feels like we live here. But getting something like this done, getting it all together and delivering this to our community, it brings all back home again,” Cribbs said.
She mentions her husband, whom she describes as “big, burly, not one to get emotional” tearing up as they were packing boxes earlier in the week, overcome with emotion by the good he and his family were accomplishing.
“He just said, ‘This is why we do this,’ and I knew it meant a lot to him. We have about 10 (lodge) officers here and they bring their families to help as well. It means a lot to all of us,” Catherine Cribbs said.
Hays said the Elks Lodge will not done giving back to the community after the families receive their Thanksgiving boxes. With Christmas approaching, the Elks are already busy organizing their Clothe-a-Child event.
“The schools will basically do the same thing they did as before and nominate some kids we can help,” Hays said.
Cribbs added, “We meet them at Walmart and we shop with them. We let them pick whatever they want and need. We try and get them things like pajamas, mittens, anything they can use.”
Last year, Elks Lodge clothed about 60 children, but Cribbs predicts the final tally will be much more. She said, “This is one of our more well-known programs, so it’s not uncommon to get some kids coming in the day of.”
Hays said, “We love to see the word getting out. It means we can reach more people. We never turn any kid away. We just want to help as many people as possible.”
