Brigham Young University, in Idaho, will be welcoming local scholarship recipient, eighteen-year-old Ella Willis. She applied for the 2022 Goulds Professional Dealers Association scholarship program and was selected to receive $1,500 to fund a higher education or technical school. Ella was one of 16 students from across the country to be awarded a GDPA scholarship, which totaled $24,000. Recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills. Ella said "I'm studying information systems and I'm hoping to graduate with that degree. Information systems is like information technology mixed in with the business schools, it's a business degree. What you do is kind of analyze data from businesses and you see the best way to help the business from the data that is collected and the best way to collect the data."
Chris Willis, Ella's father said "we are very proud of her. She has really been very studious and has always had straight A's. She set a goal to not only graduate Snowflake high school, but she had a goal to also graduate from our local Northland Pioneer College, with an Associate of Science degree, right before her 18th birthday, in May of this year. Then two weeks later, she graduated as class valedictorian from Snowflake high school. So, she was able to, as an 18 year old, enter Brigham Young University in Idaho, to study information systems as a junior, at the age of 18. We're very proud of her and her accomplishments." Chris added that Ella works for the family business, 'Willis Drilling and Pump', which helps her pay for her schooling. He said "Ella gets everything ready to go to the county for permitting, she does that remotely while she's at school. We've been drilling in this area for a long time. I'm a third generation Willis. My grandfather started this company in 1951. My father took it over in '73 and worked through it until 2013, I started in about 1998. My brother and I bought out my father in 2013. We have since expanded even into the wastewater industry, where we do septic tanks and things."
Ella said "I would just like to say that I'm super grateful that I got the scholarship because it's helped pay for my tuition and for my books. I'm also really grateful that I was able to apply for it and be selected." Chris added that they appreciate the GDPA for having this program available to help students further their education. He said "you know, college isn't cheap these days. So, for someone to offer some help to students who have great grades and are looking to go to a school with the way those things cost, it's really wonderful to have a program to help."
Chris explained that the GDPA is a professional dealers association. He said "Gould has been a big name in the water industry for a very long time. They make all types of water distribution systems. We do work for many of the cities and water industry here in Navajo and Apache counties. We install and service the Gould products. By doing that, we are part of the Gould professional dealers association, where the scholarship came from. Gould helps us out, it's kind of a 'you help us will help you' relationship, by offering a good product. They're able to give us good support and technical service when we have trouble. So, that's how we are involved with them, by installing and servicing their product to deliver water to not just rural customers with private wells, but also municipalities."
Goulds Water Technology, a Xylem brand, is one of the world’s leading brands in residential and commercial water products. GPDA provides independent dealers with extensive technical and product training, sales leads and marketing support and has graduated more than 20,000 dealers and distributors from its education center. GPDA scholarship recipients are family members of GPDA members. To learn more about Goulds Water Technology visit www.goulds.com.
