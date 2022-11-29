Brigham Young University, in Idaho, will be welcoming local scholarship recipient, eighteen-year-old Ella Willis. She applied for the 2022 Goulds Professional Dealers Association scholarship program and was selected to receive $1,500 to fund a higher education or technical school. Ella was one of 16 students from across the country to be awarded a GDPA scholarship, which totaled $24,000. Recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills. Ella said "I'm studying information systems and I'm hoping to graduate with that degree. Information systems is like information technology mixed in with the business schools, it's a business degree. What you do is kind of analyze data from businesses and you see the best way to help the business from the data that is collected and the best way to collect the data."

Chris Willis, Ella's father said "we are very proud of her. She has really been very studious and has always had straight A's. She set a goal to not only graduate Snowflake high school, but she had a goal to also graduate from our local Northland Pioneer College, with an Associate of Science degree, right before her 18th birthday, in May of this year. Then two weeks later, she graduated as class valedictorian from Snowflake high school. So, she was able to, as an 18 year old, enter Brigham Young University in Idaho, to study information systems as a junior, at the age of 18. We're very proud of her and her accomplishments." Chris added that Ella works for the family business, 'Willis Drilling and Pump', which helps her pay for her schooling. He said "Ella gets everything ready to go to the county for permitting, she does that remotely while she's at school. We've been drilling in this area for a long time. I'm a third generation Willis. My grandfather started this company in 1951. My father took it over in '73 and worked through it until 2013, I started in about 1998. My brother and I bought out my father in 2013. We have since expanded even into the wastewater industry, where we do septic tanks and things."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.