Just before sunset over Fool Hollow Lake on Thursday, a young boy took a perilous tumble. He was with his family when the accident happened. Park management and law enforcement were the first emergency responders on the scene.
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District also received the call that a 10-year-old male had taken a 25-foot fall off a cliff at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area.
Several emergency vehicles, including Battalion 11, Truck 14, Engine 15 and Rescue 17, arrived at the scene within minutes. A rescue team made a quick descent on foot down steep terrain straight to the boy where they found he had suffered head trauma.
“We were able to deploy our rescue equipment and secure our patient into a Stokes basket to keep him as safe and stable as we could,” Battalion Chief Jake Sample said.”
Capt. Dan Jerome added, “Six rescue members, three on each side, made their way to a trail and carried the boy, secured in the basket, up the trail about 300 yards to the top.”
While the injured boy was being carried up a trail in the basket by the six-man rescue team, an emergency helicopter was landing on the cul-de-sac at the north end of 22nd Avenue adjacent to Fool Hollow Lake Road. According to Sample, the cul-de-sac was purposefully constructed years ago to accommodate this type of emergency landing.
An emergency unit prepared the landing zone on the 22nd Avenue side, while additional emergency vehicles stopped traffic in both directions on Fool Hollow Lake Road to provide safe passage for emergency vehicles to a ready and waiting helicopter.
Once the injured boy was loaded in, the helicopter transported him directly to a level-one pediatric facility in the Phoenix area where his parents were already on their way to join him.
Before the merger of several area fire departments that now comprise Timber Mesa, most fire stations relied on private ambulance transportation. Timber Mesa now provides its own ambulance services throughout its Fire District. Not only has this reduced response times, but Timber Mesa’s first responder EMTs and paramedics are also better trained and better equipped.
A Stokes basket is a metal wire or plastic stretcher widely used in search-and-rescue missions. Its key feature is that it can be disassembled into two halves that can be backpacked to the point of rescue and assembled in seconds. The injured person is then strapped in for stability to keep the spine in alignment during transport.
Originally designed by Charles Francis Stokes, these baskets have been notorious for spinning under the downdraft from rotating helicopter blades. In this case at Fool Hollow Lake, however, the Timber Mesa ambulance transported the recovered boy from the accident site to a helicopter landing zone.
