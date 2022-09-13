This low-budget oddity would pass with some nice comments, but little note, save for the performance by Aubrey Plaza in the leading role. More on her anon.
John Patton Ford both wrote and directed “Emily the Criminal.” In both tasks, he achieved a personal first with a feature-length film. He reached admirable levels in his writing and direction.
The title character Emily has recently left college under a cloud and relocated to LA. She is just hanging on, not progressing personally or financially. Emily has a mountain of school debt and a felony beef for aggravated assault on her former boyfriend. These admittedly heavy burdens drag the young woman down, but mostly because she has nothing in her personality to buoy her up, no belief structure of any kind. She takes a chance to advance via participation in credit card fraud. Naturally, this is a bad idea.
One way to interpret this film is as a savage critique of young people in America. Emily seems to have no roots or anchor. She has no noticeable morals, taking to crime without a reference to right and wrong, but only as a result of counting the odds of getting caught. Her character arc heads only in the downward direction.
We have some exciting moments where we see Emily don a more ruthless persona, the better to facilitate her crimes. We feel some tension as she meets deflection points, places where she can go one way or the other. That diverts the watchers. And we like Emily enough to hope she pulls out of the spiral she has entered.
Most of us know Aubrey Plaza from her long-running role on the popular TV show “Parks and Recreation.” That series fostered the careers of Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, and Chris Pratt, among others. But she has an amazing eighty-six acting credits. She has the female lead in an upcoming action/comedy directed by Guy Richie and co-starring Jason Statham.
Plaza carries the story on her own shoulders. I think she might have made this movie (which she helped produce) to showcase her acting skills. If that was her intention, it worked. I am now a fan of Aubrey Plaza, even if I don’t much care for her character, “Emily the Criminal.”
The ambitious little “Emily the Criminal” gets a superior four sawblades. The one-hour and thirty-seven-minute long movie has a hard R rating for adult themes and over three dozen uses of the now standard but still superfluous ‘F-bomb.
