Next month lots of folks will likely fall off a health care cliff.
Some estimates that 500,000 Arizona residents could lose their health insurance with the official end of the COVID health care emergency funding starting in July.
That’s set for the expiration of extra federal support for Medicaid programs like the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and a ban on dropping people once they’re covered.
This will hurt rural areas especially hard – with more than a third of the residents in Gila County now relying on AHCCCS for their health care coverage.
In Navajo and Apache counties, more than 55% of residents rely on AHCCCS.
Already, in all three counties between 18 and 21% of the population lacks medical insurance – roughly twice the national aaverage.
People covered by AHCCCS currently include 41,000 in Apache County, 61,000 in Navajo County, and 16,000 in Gila County – an increase of 6-8% in the past year.
The end of the official emergency and the end of some COVID support programs has also made it harder for people to get the timely testing and antiviral treatments that can reduce mortality from COVID by 90%.
The federal government has previously paid for provided the antiviral treatments.
Now, people will need insurance to offset the cost of the monoclonal antibody and antiviral treatments.
Unfortunately, all three counties face an array of medical challenges, due to the lack of insurance, a shortage of medical providers, the age of the population and high poverty rates.
Moreover, the virus continues to circulate in all three counties, even though the state has officially ended the state of emergency.
Studies suggest that a lack of medical insurance increases the odds of death and long-term health problems – both from COVID and from other causes.
One study suggested that a lack of medical insurance may have played a key role in 250,000 COVID deaths in the US since the pandemic began.
Counties with reduced access to health insurance and primary medical services had higher death rates – and also were less likely to correctly diagnose COVID infections, according to several studies.
One research summary in the medical Journal Lancet concluded “groups with lower health insurance coverage had significantly higher mortality as well as greater case counts and hospitalizations.
Early in the pandemic, they were also less likely to be tested for COVID-19. Applying our regression estimates – we estimate that had there been full health insurance coverage of the population, there would have been 60,000 fewer deaths, 26% of the deaths that occurred from Jan. 1 2020 to Feb. 13 2021.
The study was based on the analysis of 26 million COVID cases.
The lack of insurance for the period under study led to 60,000 excess deaths, 220,000 additional hospitalizations and 3 million additional infections.
If you apply that estimate to the 1 million US COVID deaths so far, the lack of medical insurance could have caused about 250,000 preventable deaths.
The US has just 4% of the world’s population but has reported some 15% of the world’s confirmed COVID cases.
The US remains one of the only advance industrialized countries that lacks universal medical insurance – although we spend about 20% of the world’s largest GNP on medical care.
The US spends two or three times more per person on medical care than most other industrialized countries, but also has the highest share of its population uncovered.
The US has a lower life expectancy and fewer per-capita visits to the doctor than most other industrialized nations. Medical bills remain the leading cost of bankruptcy in the US.
The federal pandemic assistance not only covered the cost of testing, vaccines and treatments – it also extended insurance coverage to some 16 million people nationwide.
The federal government increased its share of the cost of AHCCCS and other Medicaid programs by about 6%.
In addition, the pandemic funding reduced the cost of gaining insurance through the Affordable Care Act for people not poor enough to qualify for AHCCCS who lacked insurance coverage at work.
Now that the emergency declaration has lapsed, so has the extra federal coverage.
Nationally, about one in four Americans get their coverage through Medicaid.
In Arizona, that proportion is closer to one third. AHCCCS costs about $18 billion annually – most of it from the federal government.
Some 2.37 million Arizona residents are covered by AHCCCS, including about 500,000 added during the pandemic.
Many of those added patients may find they’ve suddenly lost insurance coverage next time they go to the doctor’s office.
AHCCCS has been sending out notices telling people they need to requalify for coverage now that the extra federal incentives are gone and the ban on dropping people from the plan has lapsed.
However, requalifying for coverage has long been a bureaucratic maze, with many people expected to not complete the applications.
Some states are automatically shifting people who may not qualify for continued AHCCCS coverage to one of the low-cost Affordable Care Act plans – but in Arizona that process will likely remain complex.
AHCCCS officials have urged people to respond immediately if they get a notice that they could lose coverage.
Currently, about 55% of the people covered by AHCCCS are aged 18 to 64 and 38% are children younger than 18 – roughly 900,000 kids.
“Soon, Medicaid and KidsCare disenrollments will begin again,” according to a March 15 AHCCCS news release.
People who want to know whether they may lose coverage are encouraged to contact AHCCCS by logging on to www.healthearizonaplus.gov (or by calling Health-e-Arizona Plus at 855-432-7578 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check mailboxes for letters from AHCCCS on renewal of coverage.
People who become ineligible for AHCCCS based on income – about $18,000 for an individual and $36,000 for a family of four – can check to see if they’re eligible for subsidized insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.
Check through health care.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov or call 800-318-2596.
You can also get information by calling Cover Arizona at 800-377-3536 or by going to www.coveraz.org.
