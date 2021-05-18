“The artistic, expressive and creative passion of students enrolled at Northland Pioneer College who have entered their work in our spring juried art show is undeniable,” said Magda Gluszek, director of the NPC Talon Gallery.
In a virtual display of that talent, NPC’s 2021 Student Art Show showcases a selection of unique works from NPC students, available for public viewing now through May 31 at the Talon Gallery’s webpage www.npc.edu/talongallery.
The NPC Student Art Show is juried by NPC art faculty and recognizes student accomplishments in the visual arts and honors their exceptional achievement. All NPC students are encouraged to participate.
A panel of jurors reviews the submitted artworks and selects the pieces that will appear in the show. Not all submitted works are exhibited.
“Acceptance to a show that has been juried is an honor. It is a distinction that can be listed on a resume and is the type of professional recognition that is essential to any student pursuing a career in art,” Gluszek said.
“The jury puts much consideration into the selection process. Successful composition, craftsmanship, mastery of medium, and originality are all evaluated. Students should be aware that the jury process is intended to encourage artistic growth.”
This year’s selections display just that. There are 56 original works of art featured in the show. “The growth and breadth of creative effort displayed by our students is amazing,” Gluszek said.
Votes are being gathered now for the “People’s Choice Award” that will be selected by the community.
“It’s a fun way to participate in the show and express your pleasure with the artwork and complement our student artists,” she said.
Release of the “People’s Choice” winner and other top performers in this year’s show is forthcoming.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the physical art gallery at the Show Low campus remains closed to the general public. The virtual gallery and this and upcoming art exhibitions will be available on an ongoing basis at www.npc.edu/talongallery. Prior exhibitions can also be enjoyed there virtually.
For more information about this exhibit, contact Gluszek at 800-266-7845, ext. 6176 or email her at magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
