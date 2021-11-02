Calling all artists in Navajo and Apache counties. You are invited to submit entries for Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s), 12th annual locally grown juried art exhibit, on display Jan. 24-Feb. 18 at the Show Low campus’s Talon Gallery and virtually at www.npc.edu/TalonGallery. Application materials and entries are due by Dec. 3.
Art in any media; drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or other original or unique artwork including functional items may be submitted. You must 18 or older to enter the exhibit. Download the call for entries at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/calls-entry.
Locally Grown is a juried exhibit. First, second and third place selections will win cash prizes. Each year a different, professional artist is selected to jury the show. Shasta Krueger will be this year’s judge. Krueger’s own installation collaborative artwork is currently underway at the Talon Gallery and will be on display until Dec. 16. Talon Gallery Director and art faculty Magda Gluszek, explains, “Shasta is a ceramic artist who uses clay to investigate ideas about cellular structure, accumulation and repeated patterns. Her selections for the Locally Grown exhibit will be based on quality, craftsmanship and originality. Shasta will look to create a complete, cohesive exhibition that showcases the diversity of local artists.”
The Talon Gallery is located in the Aspen Center on NPC’s Show Low – White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs. The gallery is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. It is closed on weekends and college holidays.
