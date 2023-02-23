Coronado Generating Station
Buy Now

The Coronado Generating Station in St. Johns was one of three coal-fired power plants in eastern Arizona that had emissions restrictions imposed by the EPA. A federal court upheld the EPA action.

 Cronkite News/James R Eastwood

PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency has notified Salt River Project that it will deny the utility’s request to continue dumping coal ash into an unlined pond at its Coronado Generating Station in St. Johns, Arizona.

It is one of six plants across the country targeted by the EPA for not complying with new environmental standards for disposing of coal ash, which is waste generated by coal-fired power plants. An additional plant, the Apache Generating Station in Benson, withdrew its application.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.