A week-old foal, bleeding from severe injuries from an apparent cougar attack, wandered into the yard of a Lakeside couple in 2019.
Christine Griffin, founder of Equine WellBeing Rescue Inc., was contacted and the rest is history. The little horse, named Rimson, is now 3 years old. He arrived at the rescue in poor condition, but today he is thriving due to all his care. However, he has permanent damage to his neck muscles, resulting from the attack.
Griffin said, “Recently, I noticed a tightness in the tendons and ligaments in his neck. He was having to spread his legs to reach something on the ground like a feed tub, water bucket or hay. We thought it was stunted growth of his neck, making it short in comparison to the rest of his body. So, I called in our team of practitioners, including Kelli at Animal Krackers and Doctors, to help us determine what is going on. Examination and X-rays showed that he has muscle atrophy in his neck from lack of movement. We were shocked to find out that Rimson’s spine, where it attaches to his skull, his C1/C2 vertebrae, were all fused together.”
Griffin explained that Rimson is unable to shake his head up and down or move it left to right.
“The only way he is able to turn his head is by turning his neck. Regular massage on the scar tissue is done to assist with muscle growth. However, at times he is not happy, because it is uncomfortable, but needed. We are currently trying some meds to see if relaxing the muscles can help give him a little more freedom of movement and we have ordered some other treatments to try to slow the growth of arthritis in the area in addition to researching the issue, since he will have to live like this the rest of his life,” she said.
Will Rimson ever be rideable? Griffin says yes, explaining that he would need someone experienced enough to not try and turn his head to turn his body, nor to pull back on the reins to stop him or try to “collect” him.
“He simply does not have the ability to move his head and neck to respond to such requests with the reins. He would need a rider that would work totally off the leg and seat, leaving the reins loose to not cause him any pain. Our priority right now is being focused on Rimson’s neck fusion,” she said.
As with all youngsters, Rimson needed a companion his own age. Griffin starting looking on various websites to try and find a young horse that needed a home. She connected with a man in Phoenix who referred the rescue someone in Joseph City. The man said he had a young horse, but wanted to sell him.
Griffin said, “One of our volunteers donated the money to pay for him and his transport to come from Joseph City to the rescue. It’s a good thing, because when the young horse arrived he was way underweight and just beat up. As a foal he was separated from his mom too early and put in with full-size horses that attacked him. He had scars all over from bite marks. We think that what happened is, a lot of times in these auctions, they’ll separate the babies from the moms. We’re not exactly sure, but by the time he got to us, it was clear that he had probably been from auction to auction to auction, because the guy that had him only had him two days. So, the little fella was being traded around and pushed from home to home. He was beat up and depressed and very underweight.”
So, along came Buddie, who also just turned 3 years old. Griffin added that it’s very understandable that Buddie, at this point, can be nervous when being touched, however, consistent and patient handling works best with nervous equines.
Both horses will be up for adoption at some point, but together. Griffin said “they’re what is called a ‘bonded pair.’ The two of them are best buddies, they’ll even walk away from the rest of the herd and go graze by themselves. We will always make decisions on what is best for the boys. So, it is our goal is to try and keep them together for their lifetime.”
Thirty volunteers, from administration to grooming, 42 horses, donkeys and minis, is what makes Equine WellBeing Rescue Inc. a very special place. Located east of Snowflake, founder Christine Griffin, her husband and co-founder, Lary Griffin, work tirelessly attending to a variety of needs of all the furbabies. Griffin said, “Over this last year the rescue has eight adopted equine come back. We have a 100% return policy, if need be. Usually, we don’t have that many come back, but what we’re seeing is with the high cost of hay, gas and groceries, people are not able to hang on to their horses or donkeys like they used to.”
If you would like to help the rescue with health care costs, training and more, a donation would certainly be appreciated. To make a tax deductible donation to the rescue visit EquineWellBeing.org or www.facebook.com/EquineWellBeingRescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.