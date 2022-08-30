A week-old foal, bleeding from severe injuries from an apparent cougar attack, wandered into the yard of a Lakeside couple in 2019.

Christine Griffin, founder of Equine WellBeing Rescue Inc., was contacted and the rest is history. The little horse, named Rimson, is now 3 years old. He arrived at the rescue in poor condition, but today he is thriving due to all his care. However, he has permanent damage to his neck muscles, resulting from the attack.

