We are compelled to see a movie that the producers spent $200 million to make. We sort of have to see it in order to honor their artistic and especially their financial commitment to the craft of movie-making. They spent a load of cash to entertain us. If “Eternals” doesn’t make the list of top 10 films of all time, it does take us away from the day-to-day world for two hours, which in this time of the plague is easily enough.
Early on Eternal risks her secret identity to save the life of a child. The theme of how important even a single human life really is, frames the narrative.
Beijing-born, US-educated Chloe Zhao directs this stupendous extravaganza of a film. She recently directed the tiny, adulated film “Nomadland.” We knew her for a director of delicate finesse and now for making a gigantic, loud, and eyeball-pleasing super film. Quite the contrast.
The film is full of famous and near famous actors. Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan (in the leading role), and Richard Madden all play various of the “Eternals,” super-beings who came to Earth thousands of years ago to protect humans from other super-beings, the monstrous, man-eating Deviants. There is more, a lot more, than enough of this exposition on various super-beings and the cosmology of the cosmos. None of it matters to the enjoyment of the movie (or can be logically understood by the watcher.)
Kit Harrington plays a regular human. He and Madden played half-brothers in the immortal “Game of Thrones” TV series. Kumail Naujiani (not yet a household name) is known for his comic roles as in the recent “Stuber” but also has an Oscar nom as a writer. He does fine here as a super-being with a sense of humor.
The band of long-lived super-beings is a mixed bag. One turns out to be a megalomaniac who uses mind control to build a utopian village (of mindless slaves.) The Jolie character is a Goddess of War with PTSD, a movie first. The others seem to be flawed in one way or another (murder or attempted murder of friends, violation of their oath to the super-duper-being that sent them on the mission, and so on.)
But the elaborate special effects keep us watching. We have a large-scale Bollywood dance sequence that was fun to watch. A different super-being comes up from the bowels of the Earth in association with a volcano, which is very colorful. There are lots of fights with giant monsters. It turns out that having a long life is not the same as not being killable.
“Eternals” lasts 2 hours 37 minutes, so get a small drink and a big popcorn. This latest from Marvel/Disney rates a mid-range three sawblades while wearing a mild PG-13 rating.
Be sure to stay until the lights come up. There are two separate cuts that you will want to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.