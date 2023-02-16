Ballot image
Jim Small | Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Every Arizona voter would be purged from the rolls once a decade and have to re-register under a proposal Republicans in the state Senate advanced this week.

The move not only flies in the face of democracy, but it is a blatant violation of federal law, critics told GOP state senators, some of whom agreed but still ignored their pleadings.

(1) comment

cakeman

This is just another example of Republicans making voting fair for everyone.............Bull, it's the only way they can win! [wink][wink][wink][wink]

