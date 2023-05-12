PHOENIX — The far-right Patriot Party of Arizona has taken on a new form and new leadership in the shape of former GOP state Rep. John Fillmore, who is aiming to distance the group from its founders and reigniting an attempt to make it a full-fledged political party.

The Patriot Party of Arizona was formerly headed by Daniel McCarthy and Steven Tyler Daniels. McCarthy sought the U.S. Senate seat in 2020 as a Republican, but lost in the primary election to Martha McSally. Daniels earlier this year failed in his bid to become chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. Both men have been known in Arizona politics for their often brash political tactics against what they call the “uni-party” system. Now, Fillmore will be taking over the party, according to an email sent out by the party.

