Doctors, employers, as well as insurance companies everywhere now agree that we must incorporate a certain degree of exercise and healthy eating habits as a form of preventive medicine within our daily lives to remain healthy, active, and functional. For years, we as an aging population, have done nothing to prevent ailments due to our stressful, sedentary, and unhealthy lifestyles. Instead of attempting to prevent these problems, most Americans have opted to mask the pain and symptoms with medication, becoming one of the most overweight and over-medicated societies in the world. But now, as previously stated, medical practitioners and insurance companies alike are finally on the bandwagon of attempting to avoid those resulting problems. In fact, most employers now require some sort of healthy lifestyle program or adjustment to get a lower rate for health insurance costs.

So how do we go about attempting to prevent such things as heart disease, osteoporosis and many other ailments that creep up on us in older age? The answer is a decision on your part to begin a healthy eating and exercise program on a regular basis. Think about it: If we buy a new car, but never do any regular maintenance on it, wouldn’t it sooner or later break down and stop working for you? Most likely sooner than later, and your body, or vehicle that you travel through life with is not so much different. So, let’s get into a few of the simple ways that you can turn your health around, and help prevent these devastating illnesses.

