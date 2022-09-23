Doctors, employers, as well as insurance companies everywhere now agree that we must incorporate a certain degree of exercise and healthy eating habits as a form of preventive medicine within our daily lives to remain healthy, active, and functional. For years, we as an aging population, have done nothing to prevent ailments due to our stressful, sedentary, and unhealthy lifestyles. Instead of attempting to prevent these problems, most Americans have opted to mask the pain and symptoms with medication, becoming one of the most overweight and over-medicated societies in the world. But now, as previously stated, medical practitioners and insurance companies alike are finally on the bandwagon of attempting to avoid those resulting problems. In fact, most employers now require some sort of healthy lifestyle program or adjustment to get a lower rate for health insurance costs.
So how do we go about attempting to prevent such things as heart disease, osteoporosis and many other ailments that creep up on us in older age? The answer is a decision on your part to begin a healthy eating and exercise program on a regular basis. Think about it: If we buy a new car, but never do any regular maintenance on it, wouldn’t it sooner or later break down and stop working for you? Most likely sooner than later, and your body, or vehicle that you travel through life with is not so much different. So, let’s get into a few of the simple ways that you can turn your health around, and help prevent these devastating illnesses.
First off, make sure that you are managing your medication intake if you take any. Even a small amount of exercise and drop in weight can lower many symptoms such a high blood pressure or at times some levels of diabetes risks. So instead of maintaining a sedentary existence, begin a healthier eating and exercise plan, instead of continually increasing the dosage of medications you’re currently taking only to hold off, or hide the problem. Sometimes many medications have various side effects that can be even more detrimental to your health than the original problem.
Next, as we just mentioned, get on a healthier eating plan. Feeding your body, the proper amount of nutrition and drinking enough water throughout the day can help rid your body of all those harmful toxins and excess fat. If you stick to a good, recommended diet plan, the results can only be losing those unwanted pounds, having much more energy, and avoiding future health concerning conditions.
And of course, exercise, I can’t say enough about this. We are not meant to be in a sedentary existence; our bodies crave movement and activities. You need to get into something that you can enjoy, while maintaining muscle mass and bone density, as well as increasing and maintaining cardiovascular endurance. So, get up out of that easy chair, and get to a gym. Or better yet, find a good professional personal trainer who can create an individualized workout and diet program specific to your needs.
Finally, make sure you are getting enough sleep and rest to supplement your active lifestyle. Enough sleep is required to repair and to rejuvenate our bodies, especially if we have just begun a new exercise program.
Now is the time to start on a plan to avoid those adverse conditions that sometimes come with advanced age, that we have conditioned ourselves to believe are just of part of getting older. We instead can remain a healthy and active senior for many years to come and enjoy our retirement years. But be sure to consult your medical practitioner prior to starting any new exercise or nutritional regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness, and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
